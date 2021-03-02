EuroMinnie 2021 Award: ImageBiopsy Lab is the "Best New Radiology Vendor"

Dr. Richard Ljuhar, CEO and Co-Founder of ImageBiopsy Lab: "Understanding the diagnostic workflow and needs of physicians are the key elements before even starting to think of the use of AI. For years now, we have been working closely with leading MSK radiologists, orthopedics and traumatologists to not just understand how AI can play a role in MSK diagnostics, but also to discover how solutions can be seamlessly integrated into existing workflows. We have made it our vision to transform the entire diagnostic MSK value chain for the benefit of practitioners, patients and the overall healthcare system."

ImageBiopsy Labs' CE and FDA certified AI-driven software applications digitize MSK diagnostics on radiographs, providing radiologists and orthopedics with fast, quantitative and standardized reporting. The company portfolio already includes solutions for knee, hip, hand and spine and is being installed at more than 100 sites across Europe and the US.

ImageBiopsy Lab is focused on expanding its offerings in the US MSK market following their first-of-its-kind FDA clearance of an AI MSK radiology solution for detecting radiographic signs of knee osteoarthritis - IB Lab KOALA. The team has plans for additional FDA clearances of their existing portfolio in 2021 and is also working to bring their unique brand of AI-automation to additional anatomical regions, diagnostic use cases and imaging formats.

The "Awards for Excellence in Radiology" is held by AuntMinnieEurope.com — an influential European community for radiologists and related professionals in the medical imaging industry. The full list of EuroMinnie candidates came from nominations submitted in late 2020 by members of AuntMinnieEurope.com. Winners in each category were selected by a panel of radiology luminaries comprising members of the editorial advisory board, past recipients, and regular columnists.

About ImageBiopsy Lab:

ImageBiopsy Lab, the Vienna-based MSK AI-solution developer was founded as a spin off in late 2016. The company develops and offers award-winning AI-driven software applications that digitize musculoskeletal (MSK) diagnostics on radiographs, providing radiologists and orthopedics with fast, quantitative and standardized reports of disease relevant findings and measurements. Today, ImageBiopsy Lab has offices in the EU and the US and brings together an interdisciplinary, international team of physicians, clinical researchers and software experts, sharing the passion for having a lasting and meaningful impact on digital healthcare.

