Europe - corporate training market size to grow by USD 12.93 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Adobe Inc., Articulate Inc. and Blanchard Training and Development Inc., and many more- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Europe - corporate training market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.93 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of over 7.41%. The corporate training market in Europe is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer corporate training market in Europe are Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Blanchard Training and Development Inc., Cegos Group, Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., DEMOS, Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Mind Gym Plc, NIIT Ltd., Richardson Sales Performance, Skillsoft Corp., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., and BTS Group AB.

The company offers corporate training by job roles such as Content Author, System Architect, and System Administrator. Cegos Group: The company offers corporate training such as Strategy execution and business transformation, Leader readiness and development, Talent acquisition and succession.

Impactful driver- Digitization of learning materials

Digitization of learning materials Key Trend - Increased emphasis on learning new skills

- Increased emphasis on learning new skills Major Challenges - Increasing competition from in-house training

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into technical courses and non-technical courses. The market share growth by the technical course will be significant during the forecast period. Technical training is the process by which employees are coached, instructed, and trained to perform technical tasks more accurately and thoroughly in the workplace. Employee technical skills directly impact productivity. Therefore, for career prospects to be successful, one needs to always stay up to date with the latest technology. Additionally, technical courses in the automotive, oil and gas, and manufacturing sectors are in high demand in Europe . Therefore, there is a continuing need for training in process skills and other skills, such as machine learning and digital marketing, among companies operating in these sectors. Furthermore, the number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is continuously increasing, driving the market growth. Therefore, the technical courses segment is expected to grow significantly and will boost the Europe corporate training market during the forecast period.

Corporate Training Market Scope In Europe Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.41% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.65 Regional analysis Europe Key countries Western Europe, Nordic Countries, Southern Europe, and Central and Eastern Europe

