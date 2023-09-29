Europe - Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market size to grow by USD 40.29 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Ace Hardware Corp., BAUHAUS AG and BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Europe - do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market size is estimated to grow by USD 40.29 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.88%. The do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe are Ace Hardware Corp., BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH and Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, hagebau connect GmbH and Co.KG, HELLWEG Die Profi Baumarkte GmbH and Co. KG, HORNBACH Holding AG and Co. KGaA, Intergamma BV, Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, Lowes Co. Inc., Maxeda DIY Group, Mr. Bricolage Group, OBI GmbH and Co. Germany KG, REWE Group, Travis Perkins Plc, and Wesfarmers Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Europe Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market 2023-2027

BAUHAUS AG - The company offers do-it-yourself home improvement retailing such as gardening and workshop tools.

BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers do-it-yourself home improvement retailing such as building materials.

EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH and Co. KG - The company offers do-it-yourself home improvement retailing through its brand I and M Bauzentrum.

Impactful driver- Rising interest in DIY home improvement projects

The rising interest in DIY home improvement projects is driving market growth. DIY interior decoration and home improvement projects have become popular in Europe owing to rapid urbanization and evolving lifestyles. The growing population of working women is also fueling the sales of tools required for such projects. Consumers prefer DIY maintenance and repair of their machines, vehicles, and homes to lower the expenses related to outsourcing services. Therefore, the increasing demand for DIY home improvement tools is fueling the growth of the DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe.

Key Trend - Technological advances in DIY home improvement project tools

- Technological advances in DIY home improvement project tools Major Challenges - The intense rivalry among market competitors

Market Segmentation

By Product, the lumber and landscape management segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the availability of several varieties of products for lumber and landscape management. Home improvement hardware tools such as nail guns and power drills are used to perform various tasks, such as installing and fixing doors, windows, and ventilators. Some of the key DIY tools include brush cutters, hedge trimmers, manual tools, grass or tree trimmers, and others. Such benefits will boost the growth of this segment growth during the forecast period.

Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.88% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.25

