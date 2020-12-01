Europe 3D Cell Culture Market (2020 to 2025) - by Product, End-user, Application and Country
Dec 01, 2020, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe 3D Cell Culture Market By Product (Scaffold-Based 3D Cell Cultures, Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Cultures, Microfluidics, Magnetic Levitation), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Others), By Application, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European 3D Cell Culture Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate through 2025. Growing focusing on creating substitutes for animal testing is majorly responsible for the growth of 3D cell culture market in European. Rising occurrence of severe diseases is further driving the market growth in the upcoming years.
Moreover, rising financial support by the government in order to carry out research work in field of medicine & healthcare and cell-based research industries is another factor which is anticipated to bolster the growth of 3D cell culture market in the region over the coming years. In addition to this, increasing emphasis on personalized medicines is further estimated to give a healthy push to the market growth during the forecast years. However, the factor that might hamper the market growth through 2025 is the lack of availability of skilled resources for 3D cell-based research.
The European 3D Cell Culture Market is segmented based on product, end-user, application, region and company. By product, the market is categorized into scaffold-based 3D cell cultures, scaffold-free 3D cell cultures, microfluidics and magnetic levitation. Out of which, the scaffold-based 3D cell cultures segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast years. The growth of this segment is accredited to the advantages scaffolds offer in the field of 3D cell culture, which include structural rigidity and availability of attachment points.
Major players operating in the European 3D Cell Culture Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Corning Incorporated, Merck KGaA, Lonza Group, Reprocell, 3D Biotek LLC, CN Bio Innovations Limited, Hamilton Company, Insphero AG, Emulate, Inc, among others.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze and forecast the market size of the European 3D Cell Culture Market.
- To classify and forecast the European 3D Cell Culture Market based on product, end-user, application, company and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the European 3D Cell Culture Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the European 3D Cell Culture Market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for the European 3D Cell Culture Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the European 3D Cell Culture Market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Europe 3D Cell Culture Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Product (Scaffold-Based 3D Cell Cultures, Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Cultures, Microfluidics, Magnetic Levitation)
5.2.2. By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, Cosmetics Industry, Others)
5.2.3. By Application (Cancer & Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery & Toxicology Testing, Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine)
5.2.4. By Country
5.2.5. By Company
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6. Germany 3D Cell Culture Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product
6.2.2. By End User
6.2.3. By Application
7. France 3D Cell Culture Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Product
7.2.2. By End User
7.2.3. By Application
8. United Kingdom 3D Cell Culture Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Product
8.2.2. By End User
8.2.3. By Application
9. Italy 3D Cell Culture Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Product
9.2.2. By End User
9.2.3. By Application
10. Spain 3D Cell Culture Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Product
10.2.2. By End User
10.2.3. By Application
11. Russia 3D Cell Culture Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Product
11.2.2. By End User
11.2.3. By Application
12. Poland 3D Cell Culture Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By Product
12.2.2. By End User
12.2.3. By Application
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competition Outlook
15.1.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific
15.1.2. Corning Incorporated
15.1.3. Merck KGaA
15.1.4. Lonza Group
15.1.5. Reprocell
15.1.6. 3D Biotek LLC
15.1.7. CN Bio Innovations Limited
15.1.8. Hamilton Company
15.1.9. Insphero AG
15.1.10. Emulate, Inc
16. Strategic Recommendations
17. About Us & Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9gkxpe
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets