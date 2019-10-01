Europe $4.96 Bn Infusion Pumps Market to 2027: Key Market Opportunities with Increasing Launch of GLP-1 Analogues

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Europe Infusion Pumps Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type, by Application and End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe infusion pumps market is expected to reach US$ 4,969.8 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,352.4 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019-2025.

The growth of the infusion pumps market is primarily attributed to the rising incidence of diabetes and rising adoption of insulin injection pens over traditional syringes and vials. However, availability of alternatives for drug delivery is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, increasing launch of GLP-1 analogues is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the Europe infusion pumps market in the coming years.

In recent years, there has been a considerable developments in the field of medical drug delivery devices. Insulin administration is a common procedure in diabetic population. Traditional insulin syringes have several disadvantages that includes experience of pain by patients due to repeated pricks, discomfort in carrying both insulin bottle as well as syringe, risk of needle re-use associated infections and needle-stick injuries as well as difficulty in delivering mixture of two or more liquids together in one syringe. Additionally, self-administration of insulin through syringes and vials is time-taking and difficult that has reduced the adoption of these needles over the past years.

On the contrary, pen needles that have emerged as a solution to combat all the existing issues of the needles and vials for drug delivery offer several advantages that has led to rapid shift of patients' preference towards their use. The pre-filled insulin syringes requires minimum steps of selecting the dose volume and attachment of pen needle which is very feasible for patients that practice self-administration of insulin on everyday basis.

Moreover, the availability of pen needles in different lengths as well as gauge sizes provide variety of options to the users to find the best suitable option according to their needs. According to a research survey published in Patient Preference and Adherence 2015, approximately 95.2% of patients participated in the survey that inject insulin regularly found pen injection method easy to use hassle-free as compared to conventional vial and syringes use. Thus, owing to above mentioned factors, the market is expected to grow in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

2. Europe Infusion Pumps Market - Key Takeaways

3. Europe Infusion Pumps Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4. Europe Infusion Pumps Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Incidence of Diabetes

4.1.2 Rising Adoption of Insulin Injection Pens Over Traditional Syringes and Vials

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Availability of Alternatives for Drug Delivery

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Launch of GLP-1 Analogues

4.4 future Trends

4.4.1 Growing Product Innovations

4.5 Impact analysis

5. Infusion Pumps Market - Europe Analysis

5.1 Europe Infusion Pumps market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

5.2 Market positioning

5.3 Performance Of Key Players

5.4 expert opinions

6. Infusion Pumps Market - Global Regulatory Scenario

6.1 Europe

7. Europe Infusion Pumps Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Infusion Pumps Market, By Type, 2017 & 2025 (%)

7.3 Europe Infusion Pumps Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025, By Type (US$ Mn)

7.3.1 Europe Volumetric Pumps Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025, By Type (US$ Mn)

7.3.2 Europe Ambulatory Pumps Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025, By Type (US$ Mn)

7.4 Volumetric Pumps Market

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Europe Volumetric Pumps Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.4.3 Elastomeric Pumps Market

7.4.4 Smart Pumps Market

7.5 Syringe Pumps Market

7.6 Ambulatory Pumps Market

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Europe Ambulatory Pumps Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.6.3 Insulin Pumps Market

7.6.4 Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pumps Market

7.6.5 Enteral Pumps Market

7.7 Accessories Market

8. Europe Infusion Pumps Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Infusion Pumps, by Application 2017 & 2025 (%)

8.3 Europe Infusion Pumps Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025, By Application US$ Mn)

8.4 Chemotherapy Market

8.5 Diabetes Market

8.6 Gastrointestinal diseases Market

8.7 Pediatrics Market

9. Europe Infusion Pumps Market Analysis - By End USer

9.1 overview

9.2 Europe Infusion Pumps Market, by End User 2017 & 2025 (%)

9.3 Europe Infusion Pumps Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025, By End User (US$ Mn)

9.4 Hospitals & Clinics Market

9.5 Homecare Market

9.6 Ambulatory surgical Centers Market

10. Europe Infusion Pumps Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025

11. Infusion Pumps Market - Industry Landscape

12. Infusion Pumps Market - Key Company Profiles

BD

Terumo Corporation

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

Baxter

Smith Medical

Moog Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc.

Insulet Corporation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cn6c3y





