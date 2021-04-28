Europe Air Purifier Markets Report 2021-2026: HEPA, Carbon, Ionizer, UV, Electrostatic, Vacuum UV
DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Air Purifier Market (2020-2026): Market Forecast by Technology, by Applications, by CADR Values, by Key Countries, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe Air Purifier Market revenue is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2020-2026F
The Europe Air Purifier Market would continue to accelerate on account of factors such as urbanization, increasing construction activities in urban areas, proliferating air-borne diseases and industrial/vehicle carbon emissions. The aforementioned factors would worsen the air quality and increase the particulate matter concentration in the air.
Further, factors such as increasing air-borne diseases, rising health concerns due to ill effect of air pollution, rising disposable income, and improving living standards would accelerate the demand for air purifiers in the forecast period.
Nevertheless, in 2020, the sales of air purifiers is expected to drop in the first few months in every country owing to the coronavirus pandemic as the air purifier market would experience a shortage from the supply-side in the first half of 2020. As far as the demand side is concerned, due to nationwide lockdowns, people would refrain from buying air purifiers as these products do not come under first priority-products amid a lockdown.
Currently, the United Kingdom accounts for the highest revenue share in the overall Europe air purifier market. Further, countries such as Poland, Germany and France are among the top contributors in the market revenues owing to the rapid urbanization and increasing pollution above safe levels set by WHO. Additionally, growing awareness among the masses and the rising number of air-borne diseases is likely to supplement the growth in the industry over the coming years.
The residential sector witnessed the maximum deployment of air purifiers during 2019, followed by the commercial & industrial sectors. This could be attributed to the fact that people are becoming aware about the health hazards of ambient pollution on human health and are taking preventive measures to curb the same within their homes.
On the same note, people are also expected to incline more towards smart air purifiers owing to the characteristics such as remote accessibility. Moreover, the installation of air purifiers across commercial offices, retail malls, hospitals and clinics is becoming a popular trend in European countries.
The Europe air purifiers market report thoroughly covers market size by types, technology, applications, and regions. The Europe air purifier market outlook provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going Europe air purifier market overview, trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market forecast, market share and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Markets Covered:
The Europe Air Purifier market report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:
By Technologies:
- Type-I (HEPA + Carbon)
- Type-II (HEPA + Carbon + Ionizer)
- Type-III (HEPA+ Carbon + UV)
- Type-IV (HEPA + Carbon + Electrostatic)
- Type-V (HEPA + Carbon + Ionizer + UV + Electrostatic)
- Others (Vacuum UV)
By Applications:
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
By Distribution Channels:
- Online
- Offline
By Key Countries:
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- France
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
