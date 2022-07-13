Europe Air Purifiers Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Smart Connectivity and Compact Purifiers Propelling Growth

DUBLIN, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Air Purifiers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Mechanization, Technology, Connectivity, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Air Purifiers market is expected to grow from US$ 3,605.16 million in 2021 to US$ 6,800.39 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2028.



Air pollution is the major factor affecting the health of the population in the European region. As a result, the European Environment Agency (EEA) has taken several initiatives to reduce air pollution and make the population aware of air pollution. Rising awareness among the population regarding advanced air purifying technologies is one of the key factors boosting the Europe air purifiers market growth.

The adoption of air purifiers in residential and commercial sectors is fueling the demand for air purifiers. Europe's zero pollution ambition has further driven the Europe air purifiers market with the introduction of advanced air purifying technologies in the market.

The EU is taking several steps to control air pollution by making consumers aware of air purification and installing several purifiers in public spaces. For instance, London underground station has an Airlabs air purification system. The Government of Kiel, Germany, selected mobile containerized filtration solutions to control NO2 emissions.



Increasing energy consumption, transportation, and population, and other factors are generating air pollution in urban areas. The air quality in European cities is becoming harmful to human health with rising urbanization. Europe is considered an air and dust polluting region.

An increase in the amount of harmful dust particles in European air demands advanced air purifiers, which will clean pollutants and other particles such as can dust, mold, and viruses. As the European population is allergic to dust and other particles, the demand for air purifiers is rising leading to Europe air purifiers market growth.



Urbanization and increase in population in Europe have led to enormous indoor and outdoor air pollution. According to the UN reports, urbanization in Europe is supposed to increase by ~83.7% in 2050. As per EEA, 75% of the population in the EU prefers to live in urban areas, which creates a great opportunity for the market. All these factors are expected to propel the Europe air purifiers market growth during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology



4. Air Purifiers Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions

4.5 Premium Insights (Qualitative Insights)



5. Air Purifiers Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Health Consciousness Among Consumers in Europe

5.1.2 Rising Demand for Smart Connectivity and Compact Purifiers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Technical Issues and High Maintenance Cost of Air Purifiers

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rapid growth in urbanization and industrialization

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Advent of Portable Personalized Air Purifiers

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Air Purifiers Market - Europe Analysis

6.1 Europe: Air Purifiers Market

6.2 Market Positioning- Top Five Players

7. Europe Air Purifiers Market Analysis - by Mechanization

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Air Purifiers Market, by Mechanization (2021 and 2028)

7.3 HEPA

7.4 Activated Carbon

7.5 Ion and Ozone





8. Europe Air Purifiers Market Analysis - by Technology

8.1 Overview

8.3 Ionization

8.4 Adsorption

8.5 Chemisorption

8.6 Photocatalytic Oxidation

8.7 Plasma

8.8 Ozone

8.9 Ultraviolet

9. Europe Air Purifiers Market Analysis - by Connectivity

10. Europe Air Purifiers Market Analysis - by End-Users

11. Europe Air Purifiers Market - Country Analysis

12. Air Purifiers Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Ab Alfaintek OY

Airfree

Blueair

BONECO AG

Dyson Ltd

De'Longhi S.p.A.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nateosante

