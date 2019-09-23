Europe All-in-One Modular Data Center Markets 2018-2019 & 2027 - Hyper Converged and Compaction in All-in-One Modular Data Center

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe All - in - one Modular Data Center Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Customized Container Types; Deployment Type; End-Users" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe all-in-one modular data center market accounted for US$ 548.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.3% over the forecast period 2018-2027, to account for US$ 3,821.1 Mn in 2027.



Scalability is a key strategy to conserve capital by paying what is required and when it is required for the business. In the early 2000's it was observed that when oversized data center were built for an IT load that was never materialized. All-in-one modular data center can be easily stepped and repeated' to accommodate growth in IT business as the need for more compute arises.



Once the all-in-one modular data center are fully utilized, another one can be deployed in the different or same facility depending on the available space, electrical, and bandwidth capacity. The features such as standardized, prefabricated nature, smaller kW increments make all-in-one modular data center highly scalable solution compared to traditional purpose-built data center. Factors such as high scalability and reliability are driving the growth of all-in-one modular data center market.



The all-in-one modular data center market is witnessing huge demand for hyper-converged and compact all-in-one modular data center. Vendors have a huge opportunity with the increasing customer's demand. Hyper-converged refers to the integration of computing, storage, and networking resources into a single package. When all these parts are integrated as a single solution, it improves the speed of deployment for the entire all-in-one modular data centers.



Additionally, it also improves the IT reliability, and the amount of physical space occupied is reduced because the converged stack is designed as a single solution from the ground up. there is some compaction in relation to hyper-converged IT, the compaction is the result of technological improvements in IT equipment. Data storage has also seen significant compaction, especially with the advent of solid state drives. All of this compaction in footprint, with simultaneous improvement in performance, has made it possible for a single rack of servers to process the same IT workload.



Some of the players present in the all-in-one modular data center market are

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

BLADEROOM GROUP LTD

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Flexenclosure AB

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

IBM Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Active Power, Inc.

NTT Communications Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Europe All-in-One Modular Data Center Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Europe All-in-One Modular Data Center Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Driver

5.1.1 Faster Deployment as compared to traditional data center

5.1.2 Factors such as high scalability and reliability have significant positive impact on market demand

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of supporting infrastructure is limiting the market growth

5.3 Opportunity:

5.3.1 Hyper converged and Compaction in all-in-one modular data center

5.4 Future Trends:

5.4.1 Growing adoption of green all-in-one modular data center

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Europe All-in-One Modular Data Center-Market Analysis

6.1 Europe All-In-One Modular Data Center Market Overview

6.2 Europe All-In-One Modular Data Center Market Forecast And Analysis



7. Europe All-in-One Modular Data Center market Analysis - By Customized Container Types

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe All-In-One Modular Data Center Market Breakdown, By Customized Container Types, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Standard 20 ft. Container Module

7.4 Standard 40 ft. Container Module

7.5 Other Customized Container



8. Europe All-in-One Modular Data Center Software Market Analysis - By Deployment Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe All-In-One Modular Data Center Market Breakdown, By Deployment Type, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Indoor

8.4 Outdoor



9. Europe All-in-One Modular Data Center Market Analysis - By End-user

9.1 Overview

9.2 Europe All-In-One Modular Data Center Market Breakdown, By End-User, 2018 & 2027

9.3 BFSI

9.4 Healthcare

9.5 OTT

9.6 Telecom & IT

9.7 Government

9.8 Others



10. Europe All-in-One Modular Data Center market - Country Analysis



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiatives And New Developments



12. Company Profiles



