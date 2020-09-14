Europe and North America EV Charging Infrastructure Report 2020-2024: Number of Connected EV Charging Points in Europe and North America to Reach 4.4 Million

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EV Charging Infrastructure in Europe and North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study investigates the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in Europe and North America. The total installed base of dedicated charging points in Europe is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.1 percent from 1.3 million in 2019 to 5.2 million by 2024.

The number of connected EV charging points in Europe and North America reached an estimated 0.9 million units in 2019.



Europe represents the largest share of around 0.6 million of these charging points, corresponding to a connectivity penetration rate of 46 percent. In North America, about 0.3 million of the total number of charging points were connected, equivalent to a connectivity penetration rate of 35 percent. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38 percent, the number of connected charging points in the two regions is expected to reach 4.4 million in 2024. The connected EV charging station market is served by a variety of players.

The type of companies offering backoffice software platforms for charging stations include dedicated charging station management software providers and hardware providers. A number of charge point operators (CPOs) have developed their backoffice platforms in-house, which in some cases are offered as white-label solutions to other CPOs as well. In North America, ChargePoint is a clear leader in terms of connected charging points.



Additional companies having a notable number of connected charging stations on their platform in the region include AddEnergie, SemaConnect, EV Connect, Blink Charging and Greenlots (Shell Group). ChargePoint and Enel X further account for the majority of the connected home chargers in the region. Examples of vendors having a significant number of connected charging points in Europe include NewMotion (Shell Group), EVBox (Engie), Virta, Has-to-be, Greenflux, Last Mile Solutions and Driivz. The Nordic hardware providers CTEK and Zaptec also have large numbers of connected charging points.

In North America, the analyst estimates that the total installed base of dedicated charging points will increase from 0.7 million in 2019 to reach 2.4 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 26.7 percent. These numbers include both private and public charging points. About 546,000 of these charging points in the two regions were monitored via cellular connections in 2019. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, charge point operators, products and markets.

The report covers all parts of the value chain including charge point operators, car OEM initiatives, and hardware and software vendors.



This strategic research report provides you unique business intelligence, including 5-year industry forecasts, expert commentary and real-life case studies on which to base your business decisions.



Who should buy this report?

EV Charging Infrastructure in Europe and North America is the foremost source of information about this market. Whether you are a vehicle manufacturer, EV charging technology vendor, charge point operator, telecom operator, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.



Market analysis and trends



Market analysis

Market forecast

Regional market analysis

Government incentives and investments

Value chain analysis

EV charging hardware vendors

Software providers and charge point operators

Automotive industry players

Mergers and acquisitions

Market trends

Electric vehicle market continues to grow amid the COVID-19 crisis

The business case for connected charging stations continues to improve

M&As drive consolidation in the EV charging landscape

Demand for public and destination charging to increase rapidly in Europe

Open architectures alter the EV charging value chain

Profiles of 46 companies offering EV charging hardware and software.



Europe

ABB

ABL

Alfen

Alpitronic

Chargecloud

Circontrol

Compleo Charging Solutions

CTEK

DBT Group

Driivz

Efacec

Ekoenergetyka

eNovates

EVBox (ENGIE)

Evtec

Fortum

Garo

Gnrgy

GreenFlux

Has-to-be

Ingeteam

IES Synergy

Keba

Last Mile Solutions

Mennekes Group

Pod Point (EDF)

Rolec Services

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Smartlab

Tritium

Virta

Wallbox

Webasto

Wirelane

Zaptec

North America

AddEnergie

BTCPower (Innogy)

ChargePoint

ClipperCreek

Delta Electronics

EV Connect

Greenlots (Shell Group)

Phillips & Temro

SemaConnect

Signet

Profiles of 26 charge point operators (CPOs)



Europe

Allego

BP Chargemaster

Bouygues Energies and Services (Bouygues Construction)

CEZ Group

EnBW

Eneco eMobility

Enel X (Enel Group)

ESB Group

Fastned

Freshmile

Fortum Recharge (Infracapital)

Iberdrola Group

Innogy (E.ON Group)

InstaVolt

Ionity

Izivia (EDF)

NewMotion (Shell Group)

Statkraft

Total

Vattenfall Group

North America

Blink Charging

Electrify America

EVgo (LS Power)

Hydro-Qubec

Tesla

Volta Charging

