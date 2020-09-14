Europe and North America EV Charging Infrastructure Report 2020-2024: Number of Connected EV Charging Points in Europe and North America to Reach 4.4 Million
DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EV Charging Infrastructure in Europe and North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study investigates the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in Europe and North America. The total installed base of dedicated charging points in Europe is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.1 percent from 1.3 million in 2019 to 5.2 million by 2024.
The number of connected EV charging points in Europe and North America reached an estimated 0.9 million units in 2019.
Europe represents the largest share of around 0.6 million of these charging points, corresponding to a connectivity penetration rate of 46 percent. In North America, about 0.3 million of the total number of charging points were connected, equivalent to a connectivity penetration rate of 35 percent. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38 percent, the number of connected charging points in the two regions is expected to reach 4.4 million in 2024. The connected EV charging station market is served by a variety of players.
The type of companies offering backoffice software platforms for charging stations include dedicated charging station management software providers and hardware providers. A number of charge point operators (CPOs) have developed their backoffice platforms in-house, which in some cases are offered as white-label solutions to other CPOs as well. In North America, ChargePoint is a clear leader in terms of connected charging points.
Additional companies having a notable number of connected charging stations on their platform in the region include AddEnergie, SemaConnect, EV Connect, Blink Charging and Greenlots (Shell Group). ChargePoint and Enel X further account for the majority of the connected home chargers in the region. Examples of vendors having a significant number of connected charging points in Europe include NewMotion (Shell Group), EVBox (Engie), Virta, Has-to-be, Greenflux, Last Mile Solutions and Driivz. The Nordic hardware providers CTEK and Zaptec also have large numbers of connected charging points.
In North America, the analyst estimates that the total installed base of dedicated charging points will increase from 0.7 million in 2019 to reach 2.4 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 26.7 percent. These numbers include both private and public charging points. About 546,000 of these charging points in the two regions were monitored via cellular connections in 2019. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, charge point operators, products and markets.
The report covers all parts of the value chain including charge point operators, car OEM initiatives, and hardware and software vendors.
Market analysis and trends
Market analysis
- Market forecast
- Regional market analysis
- Government incentives and investments
- Value chain analysis
- EV charging hardware vendors
- Software providers and charge point operators
- Automotive industry players
- Mergers and acquisitions
- Market trends
- Electric vehicle market continues to grow amid the COVID-19 crisis
- The business case for connected charging stations continues to improve
- M&As drive consolidation in the EV charging landscape
- Demand for public and destination charging to increase rapidly in Europe
- Open architectures alter the EV charging value chain
Profiles of 46 companies offering EV charging hardware and software.
Europe
- ABB
- ABL
- Alfen
- Alpitronic
- Chargecloud
- Circontrol
- Compleo Charging Solutions
- CTEK
- DBT Group
- Driivz
- Efacec
- Ekoenergetyka
- eNovates
- EVBox (ENGIE)
- Evtec
- Fortum
- Garo
- Gnrgy
- GreenFlux
- Has-to-be
- Ingeteam
- IES Synergy
- Keba
- Last Mile Solutions
- Mennekes Group
- Pod Point (EDF)
- Rolec Services
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Smartlab
- Tritium
- Virta
- Wallbox
- Webasto
- Wirelane
- Zaptec
North America
- AddEnergie
- BTCPower (Innogy)
- ChargePoint
- ClipperCreek
- Delta Electronics
- EV Connect
- Greenlots (Shell Group)
- Phillips & Temro
- SemaConnect
- Signet
Profiles of 26 charge point operators (CPOs)
Europe
- Allego
- BP Chargemaster
- Bouygues Energies and Services (Bouygues Construction)
- CEZ Group
- EnBW
- Eneco eMobility
- Enel X (Enel Group)
- ESB Group
- Fastned
- Freshmile
- Fortum Recharge (Infracapital)
- Iberdrola Group
- Innogy (E.ON Group)
- InstaVolt
- Ionity
- Izivia (EDF)
- NewMotion (Shell Group)
- Statkraft
- Total
- Vattenfall Group
North America
- Blink Charging
- Electrify America
- EVgo (LS Power)
- Hydro-Qubec
- Tesla
- Volta Charging
