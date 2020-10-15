Europe Antibiotics Market Forecast to 2027: Supply Chain Breakdown Due to COVID-19 to Hamper the Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Antibiotics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Drug Class; Action Mechanism; and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European antibiotics market is expected to reach US$ 15,569.87 million by 2027 from US$ 12,457.70 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.1% from 2020 to 2027.



The antibiotics market is growing primarily due to prevalence of infectious diseases and increasing development of generic drugs in The European region that are boosting the market over the years. Restraining factors, such as tedious and expensive process of antibiotic development is likely to slow down the growth of the market in the coming years. Additionally, growing investments to combat antimicrobial resistance and incorporation of novel computing technologies for antibiotics discovery are likely to increase the growth of the antibiotics market in the forecast period.



Antibiotics are medicines containing substances that are active against bacteria. These medicines either kill the bacteria or control the infection by inhibiting the bacterial reproduction, which in turn helps patient to recover. Antibiotics are specific to the type of bacteria being treated and are not able to be interchanged from one infection to another.



Bacterial infection refers to the proliferation of harmful bacterial strains on or inside the human body. These microorganisms can infect any part of the body and may lead to severe consequences. A few of the indications of bacterial infections include pneumonia, meningitis, and food poisoning. Moreover, several commonly occurring pediatric bacterial infections are acute otitis media (AOM), sinusitis, bronchitis, upper respiratory tract infection, and pharyngitis.



Generic versions are introduced in the market with an aim to offer cost-efficient drugs and increase the reach of these drugs to people belonging to different economic classes. Generic versions are popular due to their availability and affordability. Additionally, the companies are focusing on development of generic versions to offer antibiotics at minimal costs. Also, pressure to control pharmaceutical expenditure and price competition among pharmaceutical companies are fueling the development of generic medicines markets in Europe. Therefore, generic manufacturers with low production costs, broad portfolios, and stable supplies would witness a robust market growth. Thus, the above factors are likely to drive the growth of antibiotic market in the forecasted period.



Europe has been massively hit by COVID-19 outbreak affecting many of its countries on a large scale. Italy, Germany, Spain, the UK, and France along with other European countries are continually witnessing rise in number of COVID-19 cases every day. In March 2020, European Medicines Agency has formed an executive committee to deal with impact of COVID-19 on supply chain of medicines. According to a data published in a newsletter in March 2020, majority of the European pharmaceutical companies has its manufacturing facilities located in India, while an estimated 70% of the raw ingredients comes from China. This whole supply chain is likely to hamper due to industrial shutdowns, which will ultimately hamper the growth of the market.



In 2019, the cephalosporin segment accounted for the largest share of the market; it is further expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This class of antibiotics is usually safe due to low toxicity to self-cells and remarkable efficiency against susceptible bacteria. On the other hand, fluoroquinolones are expected to register the highest CAGR in the antibiotics market during 2020-2027.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Europe Antibiotics Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Europe Antibiotics Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Antibiotics Market - Europe PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Europe Antibiotics Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Bacterial Infections

5.1.2 Increasing Development of Generic Drugs

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Tedious and Expensive Process of Antibiotic Development

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Investments to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Incorporation of Novel Computing Technologies for Antibiotics Discovery

5.5 Impact analysis



6. Antibiotics Market - Europe Analysis

6.1 Europe Antibiotics Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis



7. Europe Antibiotics Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - By Drug Class

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Antibiotics market, By Drug Class 2019 & 2027 (%)

7.2.1 Europe Antibiotics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027, By Drug Class (US$ Mn)

7.3 Sulfonamides

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Europe Sulfonamides Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Aminoglycosides

7.5 Carbapenem

7.6 Macrolides

7.7 Fluoroquinolones

7.8 Penicillin

7.9 Cephalosporins

7.10 Others



8. Europe Antibiotics Market Analysis - By Action Mechanism

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Antibiotics Market, By Action Mechanism 2019-2027 (%)

8.2.1 Europe Antibiotics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027, By Action Mechanism (US$ Mn)

8.3 Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Europe Mycolic Acid Inhibitors Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

8.5 DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

8.6 Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

8.7 Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

8.8 Others



9. Antibiotics Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Europe Antibiotics Market

10.1 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Company Profiles

11.1 Key Facts

11.2 Business Description

11.3 Products and Services

11.4 Financial Overview

11.5 SWOT Analysis

11.6 Key Developments



GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sanofi

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/haa21k

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

