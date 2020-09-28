Europe Antibiotics Market Report 2020-2030: Growing Awareness and Need for New Drugs and Treatment Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Antibiotics Market 2020-2030 by Drug Class, Action Mechanism, Drug Origin, Activity Spectrum, Route of Administration, Drug Type, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe antibiotics market accounted for $11.65 billion in 2019 and will grow by 3.4% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising incidences of bacterial infection, growing awareness and need for new drugs and treatment amid the COVID-19 epidemic.



Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe antibiotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Drug Class, Action Mechanism, Drug Origin, Activity Spectrum, Route of Administration, Drug Type, and Country.



Based on Drug Class, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Cephalosporin

Penicillin

Macrolides

Fluoroquinolones

Quinolones

Monobactam

Aminoglycosides

Carbapenem

Other Drug Classes

Based on Action Mechanism, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

Other Mechanisms

Based on Drug Origin, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Natural Antibiotics

Semi-synthetic Antibiotics

Synthetic Antibiotics

Based on Activity Spectrum, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Broad-spectrum Antibiotics

Narrow-spectrum Antibiotics

Based on Route of Administration, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Oral Administration

Intravenous Administration

Other Administration Routes

Based on Drug Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Brand Antibiotics

Generic Antibiotics

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Belgium , Denmark , Austria , Norway , Sweden , The Netherlands , Poland , Czech Republic , Slovakia , Hungary , and Romania )

For each country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Drug Class, Drug Origin, and Route of Administration over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe antibiotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Abbott Laboratories

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Cipla Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

