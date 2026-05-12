Europe Architectural Coatings Market worth $25.49 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Europe Architectural Coatings Market by Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, High Solid, Other Technologies), Substrate (Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composites, Other Substrates), Application (Wall Paint Interior, Trim/Lacquers/Varnish, Façade 1, Façade 2, Wood Care, Other Applications), End-Use (Consumer, Professional), and Country - Global Forecast to 2031", The Europe architectural coatings market is projected to grow from USD 20.93 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 25.49 billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0% during the forecast period.

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Europe Architectural Coatings Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 20.93 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 25.49 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 4.0%

Europe Architectural Coatings Market Trends & Insights:

The Europe architectural coatings market is driven by strong renovation and refurbishment activities in mature economies, such as Germany, France, and the UK. In these countries, the frequent maintenance and repainting of aging building infrastructure are necessary. Additionally, strict environmental regulations set by the European Union have increased the adoption of low-VOC and waterborne coatings, which, in turn, accelerate innovation in sustainable and high-performance formulations. There is also a growing demand from consumers for aesthetically pleasing interiors and exteriors, supported by rising disposable incomes in many areas of Eastern Europe. Furthermore, increasing energy efficiency in buildings, driven by EU directives regarding insulation and green buildings, will boost the usage of specialized coatings, such as thermal insulating and reflective options. Urbanization and the construction of new residential buildings are also contributing to the growth of this market. However, the expanding use of premium coatings will encourage greater reliance on durable, multifunctional coatings with extended life performance.

Germany is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

By technology, the water-based segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2026 and 2031.

By end-use, the professional segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

By substrate, the metal segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

By application, the wall paint interior segment is expected to account for the largest share in the Europe architectural coatings market during the forecast period.

Global leaders, such as AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries (US), and DAW SE (Germany) are star players in the Europe architectural coatings market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

Kansai Helios (Austria), Beckers Group (Germany), and Cromology (France) have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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Growth in the region is driven by the massive number of renovation jobs within residential, commercial, and infrastructure uses. Europe is an established construction market with most of the demand coming from refurbishing projects, which include repainting works. The growth of the market is also driven by the need for renovation to enhance durability, aesthetics of the surfaces, and increase protection. Market growth will also be accelerated by supportive regulations and environmental policies of the EU, which advocate for the use of low-emission, eco-friendly, and non-toxic paints/coating materials.

The demand for energy-saving buildings is also driving the adoption of coatings that have properties of thermal reflectivity, weather resistance, and increased insulating capabilities. The region has the advantage of having an established system of professional contractors coupled with a significant participation by DIY consumers, especially those within developed countries like Germany, the UK, and France. Income growth and improvement in the quality of housing in the CEE countries are also contributing to growth in the market.

"By technology, the water-based segment is expected to account for the largest share of Europe architectural coatings market."

The water-based technologies segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period because they comply with strict environmental regulations, improvement in performance, and have high acceptance from end-users. Due to the EU regulation and the enforcement of the European Chemicals Agency, there have been considerable limits placed on the VOC emissions of many products, including paints and coatings. As a result, the use of waterborne coatings has become the most compliant alternative among coatings compared to solvent-borne systems. Technologically, manufacturers of water-based coatings are producing products that have similar durability, adhesion, and weather-resistance properties as many solvent-based products (especially acrylic-based products). Hence, there is much less performance disparity between waterborne and solvent-borne coatings than before. In addition, they have low odors, shorter drying times, and they clean up easily. All these factors, combined with the fact that the growth in demand for renovations will continue to strengthen the demand for coatings that meet indoor health & safety, and environmental standards, will contribute to the ongoing growth of the waterborne architectural coatings market in Europe and reinforce their market leadership position versus solvent-based coatings.

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"By substrate, the metals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe architectural coatings market."

Architectural coatings are made up of coatings on metal surfaces (i.e., metal substrates). These coatings are used for structure and decoration in numerous types of buildings and infrastructural projects. Coatings on metal substrates are required in a wide variety of ways for protecting metallic construction (e.g., steel and aluminum) against deterioration, particularly corrosion, weathering, and UV light degradation. The typical uses include exterior façades and roofs, window frames, railings, and industrial structures.

The diversity of climate conditions across Europe highlights the importance of selecting an appropriate type of coating to prolong the performance and life cycles of assets constructed from metals. The EU regulations also mandate that protective coatings applied to metallic substrates be capable of meeting stringent standards for durability and safety. This is particularly true for public infrastructure and commercial projects. The demand for recoating metal surfaces has increased because of the need to renovate aging infrastructure. However, as an added benefit, many contemporary architectural designs incorporate exposed metal structures, thereby boosting the aesthetic appeal of using metal substrates. These various aspects all contribute to the metal segment being the largest substrate category within the Europe architectural coatings market.

Key Players

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some top players. Some of the players are AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries, Inc. (United States), The Sherwin-Williams Company (United States), Nippon Paint Holdings (Japan), RPM International, Inc. (United States), Kansai Paint (Japan), Axalta Coating Systems (United States), DAW SE (Germany), Hempel (Denmark), and Jotun (Norway).

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