Europe Automotive Robotics Market Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity, 2015-2018 & 2019-2026 by Subsystem, Robot Type, Application, Production Process, and Country

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Automotive Robotics Market by Subsystem, Robot Type, Application, Production Process, and Country 2015-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe automotive robotics market reached $1.65 billion in 2018 in terms of robot machines (hardware), representing the second largest regional market in the world. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.



The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe automotive robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, Robot Type, Application, Production Process, and Country.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe automotive robotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the publisher's Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Reis Robotics

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Staubli International AG

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Subsystem

3.1 Market Overview by Subsystem

3.2 Europe Hardware Market of Automotive Robotics 2015-2026

3.3 Europe Software Market of Automotive Robotics 2015-2026

3.4 Europe Service & Support Market of Automotive Robotics 2015-2026



4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Robot Type

4.1 Market Overview by Robot Type

4.2 Europe Articulated Automotive Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.3 Europe Cartesian Automotive Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.4 Europe SCARA Automotive Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.5 Europe Cylindrical Automotive Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.6 Europe Polar/Spherical Automotive Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.7 Europe Market of Other Automotive Robotics 2015-2026



5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 Europe Automotive Robotics Market for Soldering & Welding 2015-2026

5.3 Europe Automotive Robotics Market for Material Handling 2015-2026

5.4 Europe Automotive Robotics Market for Assembling & Disassembling 2015-2026

5.5 Europe Automotive Robotics Market for Painting & Dispensing 2015-2026

5.6 Europe Automotive Robotics Market for Cutting 2015-2026

5.7 Europe Automotive Robotics Market for Other Applications 2015-2026



6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Production Process

6.1 Market Overview by Production Process

6.2 Europe Automotive Robotics Market in Vehicle Manufacturing 2015-2026

6.3 Europe Automotive Robotics Market in Component Manufacturing 2015-2026

6.4 Europe Automotive Robotics Market in Other Production Processes 2015-2026



7 European Market 2015-2026 by Country

7.1 Overview of European Market

7.2 Germany

7.3 UK

7.4 France

7.5 Spain

7.6 Italy

7.7 Rest of European Market



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 Key News

8.3 Company Profiles



9 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



