Europe Bitumen Additives Market Forecast to 2030: A US$ 2.16 Billion Market by 2030. with Estimated CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030

The Europe bitumen additives market is expected to grow from US$ 1.36 billion in 2022 to US$ 2.16 billion by 2030. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030.



Governments of various European countries have imposed a few regulations on using chemicals to manufacture products in many processing industries, including chemicals & materials and paints & coatings, to ensure better protection of human health and the environment. These regulations are set to reduce greenhouse emissions and have compelled polymer manufacturing companies to increase investments in developing naturally derived raw materials. Rising awareness regarding greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions can upsurge the demand for bio-based and sustainable polymer products. Governments of various countries are adopting several initiatives to increase the awareness and development of bio-materials and recycled materials.



Europe is a prominent region, encompassing economies such as Germany, Italy, Denmark, and Poland, contributing to the growth of the Europe bitumen additives market. Europe is one of the largest producers of construction materials, operated by small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) that supply construction materials to local and regional markets.

According to the European Commission, the construction industry is one of the major industries in Europe, contributing ~9% to the region's GDP. The Europe invested ~US$ 6 billion for the construction of sustainable, safe, and efficient transport infrastructure, including 107 transport infrastructure projects in June 2023. A few bitumen additives are manufactured from recycled materials, which support the government's efforts for a circular economy and resource efficiency. Therefore, the increasing utilization of bitumen additives for infrastructure development in Europe is projected to fuel the growth of the Europe bitumen additives market .



The Europe bitumen additives market is segmented into type, adhesion promoters, emulsifiers, application, and country.

Based on type , the Europe bitumen additives market is segmented into polymeric modifiers, anti-strip agents, adhesion promoters, emulsifiers. In 2022, the polymeric modifiers segment registered the largest share in the Europe bitumen additives market. The adhesion promoters segment is further segmented into silanes, maleic anhydride, and others. The anti-strip agents segment is further segmented into ethyleneamines, polyamines, amidoamines, and others. The emulsifiers segment is further segmented into anionic and cationic.

Based on Application , the Europe bitumen additives market is segmented into road construction, roofing, paints & coatings, and others. In 2022, the road construction segment registered the largest share in the Europe bitumen additives market.

Based on country, the Europe bitumen additives market is segmented into Germany , France , Italy , the UK, Russia , and the Rest of Europe . In 2022, the Rest of Europe segment registered the largest share in the Europe bitumen additives market.

Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Ingevity Corp, Kraton Corp, Arkema SA, Dow Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Huntsman International LLC, Sasol Ltd, BASF SE, and Kao Corp are some of the leading companies operating in the Europe bitumen additives market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Market Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness



3. Research Methodology



4. Europe Bitumen Additives Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers

4.3.2 Bitumen Additives Manufacturers

4.3.3 Distributors/Suppliers

4.3.4 End Users



5. Europe Bitumen Additives Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Sustainability Offered by Bitumen Additives:

5.1.2 Rising Government Initiatives for Infrastructure Development

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Strategic Product Innovations and Research by Key Market Players

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Development of Sustainable Bitumen Additives

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:



6. Bitumen Additives Market - Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Europe Bitumen Additives Market Volume (Kilo Tons), 2020 - 2030

6.2 Europe Bitumen Additives Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2020 - 2030

6.3 Europe Bitumen Additives Market Forecast and Analysis



7. Europe Bitumen Additives Market Analysis - Type

7.1 Polymeric Modifiers

7.2 Anti-Strip Agents

7.2.3 Anti-Strip Agents Market Volume and Forecast to 2030 (Kilo Tons)

7.2.3.1 Ethyleneamines

7.2.3.2 Polyamines

7.2.3.3 Amidoamines

7.2.3.4 Others

7.3 Adhesion Promoters

7.3.3.1 Silanes

7.3.3.2 Maleic Anhydride

7.4 Emulsifiers

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Emulsifiers Market Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)

7.4.3 Emulsifiers Market Volume and Forecast to 2030 (Kilo Tons)

7.4.3.1 Anionic

7.4.3.2 Cationic

7.5 Surfactants



8. Europe Bitumen Additives Market Analysis - Application

8.1 Road Construction

8.2 Roofing

8.3 Paints and Coatings



9. Europe Bitumen Additives Market - Country Analysis



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Heat Map Analysis- By Key Players

10.2 Company Positioning & Concentration



11. Bitumen Market Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Merger and Acquisitions

11.3 Product Launch



12. Company Profiles

Arkema

BASF

Dow

Honeywell International

Huntsman International

Ingevity Corp

Kao Corp

Kraton

Nouryon Chemicals Holding

Sasol

