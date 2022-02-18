Europe Blood Purification Equipment Market (2021 to 2031) - Featuring Aethlon Medical, Baxter International and Cerus Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Blood Purification Equipment Market 2021-2031 by Product (Hemodialysis, Blood Filtration, CRRT, Hemoperfusion, Plasma Exchange Device), Portability (Portable, Stationary), Indication, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe blood purification equipment market was valued at $2,138.3 million in 2021 and will grow by 4.9% annually over 2021-2031 owing to the increasing prevalence of blood-related diseases, rising geriatric population, technological innovations, growing healthcare expenditure, rising adoption of home based healthcare, and the rising health consciousness amid COVID-19 pandemic.



The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe blood purification equipment market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe blood purification equipment market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Portability, Indication, End User, and Country.



Based on Product, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Hemodialysis Device

Blood Filtration Device

CRRT Device

Hemoperfusion Device

Plasma Exchange Device

Other Products

Based on Portability, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Portable Equipment

Stationary Equipment

Based on Indication, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Renal Diseases

Sepsis

Other Indications

Based on End User, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Hospitals and Clinics

Dialysis Centers

Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of the regional market by country and split of key national markets by Portability, Indication, and End User over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product

3.1 Market Overview by Product

3.2 Hemodialysis Device

3.3 Blood Filtration Device

3.4 CRRT Device

3.5 Hemoperfusion Device

3.6 Plasma Exchange Device

3.7 Other Products



4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Portability

4.1 Market Overview by Portability

4.2 Portable Equipment

4.3 Stationary Equipment



5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Indication

5.1 Market Overview by Indication

5.2 Renal Diseases

5.3 Sepsis

5.4 Other Indications



6 Segmentation of Europe Market by End User

6.1 Market Overview by End User

6.2 Hospitals and Clinics

6.3 Dialysis Centers

6.4 Other End Users



7 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.1 Overview of European Market

7.2 Germany

7.3 U.K.

7.4 France

7.5 Spain

7.6 Italy

7.7 Russia

7.8 Rest of European Market



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

Aethlon Medical, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Cerus Corporation

CytoSorbents Corporation

Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

Healthwell Medical Tech. Co., Ltd.

Infomed SA

Jafron Biomedical Co., Ltd.

Kaneka Corporation

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Spectral Medical Inc.

SWS Medical Group

