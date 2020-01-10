Europe Building Construction Industry Databook Series: Market Set to Record a CAGR of 4.4% to Reach US$ 2,037.7 billion by 2023

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Building Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2014 - 2023) by Value and Volume across 30+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Institutional Construction, - Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides data and trend analyses on European building construction industry, with over 80 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 1,750+ charts and 1,500+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 30 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional construction sectors.



It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.



In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across top 150 cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.



Countries Covered:

Russia

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Netherlands

Austria

Belgium

Greece

Switzerland

Poland

Denmark

Finland

Ireland

Turkey

According to this research, the European building construction industry is expected to record a CAGR of 4.4% to reach US$ 2,037.7 billion by 2023. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2014-2018. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period.



Reasons to Buy:

In-depth Understanding of Building Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 30+ market segments and sub-segments of Europe building construction industry.

building construction industry. Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.

City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses to identify unique opportunities across top 150 cities and also by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.

Key Topics Covered:



Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects

Residential Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Construction type

Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Key Cities

Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Price Point

Residential Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage

Commercial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Office Building Construction

Retail Building Construction Outlook

Hospitality and Luxury Building Construction Outlook

Restaurant Building Construction Outlook

Sports Facility Building Construction Outlook

Entertainment Building Construction Outlook

Commercial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage

Industrial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Industrial Building Construction Sectors

Industrial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage

Institutional Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Institutional Building Construction Sectors

Institutional Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage

Building Construction Analysis by Key Cities



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x93j3o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

