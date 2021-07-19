Europe Buy Now Pay Later Market Report 2021-2028 Featuring Klarna, PayPal Credit, Splitit, RatePay, Divido, Mash, CreditClick, and AfterPay

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BNPL is becoming increasingly popular among consumers owing to rise in consumer preference for deferred payment for online purchases. Consumers prefer BNPL due to affordability and convenience it offers. BNPL, consumer credit, or after pay enable consumers to pay money only after they meet their expectations. Some players offering BNPL service include Klarna, PayPal Credit, and Splitit.



Also, POS loans also called the consumer credit option, which offer online shoppers the option of an on-the-spot 'buy now, pay later' loan from a third party as they check out, are accessible at retail sites such as JD.Sports, ASOS, Nest, Arcadia Group, Media Markt, and others. Pay later is popular mainly in the retail sector due to versatile consumer behavior and intense competition .



Among countries in Europe, BNPL is more popular in the UK as compared to other nations including Italy or Germany. Shoppers in the UK observe retail finance as a convenient way to split the cost of expensive purchases.

However, in Germany, open invoice or pay after delivery is a popular payment method. In Germany, RatePay provides checkout lending solutions and open instalments for e-commerce. Other key players in the Western European market include Divido, Mash, CreditClick, and AfterPay.



Moreover, Chinese players also enabling BNPL service for western shoppers. For instance, in May 2019, Alipay, Adyen, and Klarna, partnered to enable shoppers at AliExpress to leverage Klarna's pay later solution.

This payment solution enables shoppers at AliExpress' shoppers in Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, and Finland, to use BNPL services . The convenience and increasing availability of BNPL services in Europe is expected to increase its adoption in the coming years.



Scope



BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast

Online Channel

POS Channel

Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Education: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by Product Category

Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group

Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income

Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender

Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale Gross Merchandise Value Analysis

This offering is a bundled offering, combining one regional and 15 country reports:



1. Europe Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

2. Austria Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

3. Belgium Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

4. Denmark Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

5. Finland Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

6. France Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

7. Germany Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

8. Greece Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

9. Italy Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

10. Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

11. Norway Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

12. Poland Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

13. Spain Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

14. Sweden Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

15. Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

16. United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook



