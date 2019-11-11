DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Cardiovascular Devices Market to 2027- Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Device, Pacemaker, Stent, Defibrillator, Cardiac Catheter, Guidewire, Heart Valve, Event Monitor, and Others); Application, End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe cardiovascular devices market is expected to reach US$ 20,943.1 Mn in 2027 from US$ 12,351.9 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019-2027.



The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, significantly increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing elderly population. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to high cost of products and procedures in the region.



The growing elderly population is the major cause of the heart diseases. The heart disease are mostly pone to the elderly people due to weak immunity and major other health problems. The general aging factors leads to stiffen the heart and blood vessels that leads to the heart disorders. As the age grows the systolic blood pressure also rises and it leads to an incidences of the cardiovascular diseases.



Thus, the people with the age of 75 years and above high blood pressure is the common risk factor for the heart condition. Coronary artery disease and heart failure are the next caused conditions. In 2017, Europe had the maximum number of individuals with age of 60 and above. The fast and rapid ageing is occurring in other parts of the world as well, so that by 2050 all regions of the world. The number of older persons in the world is anticipated to be US$ 1.4 billion in 2030 and US$ 2.1 billion in 2050, and will rise above US$ 3.1 billion in 2100. The elderly population is more prompt to have atypical presentations, comorbid conditions, and unfavorable outcomes.



The major reason for the disease are related to the structural and functional changes in the cardiovascular system associated with the aging. The rising geriatric population in the region leads to rise in cardiovascular disease which is likely to grow cardiovascular devices market in the forecast period.



Germany is expected to lead the market in the Europe region owing to increasing percentage of the incidences increases with the growing age and growing advanced technology. Moreover, rise in the prevalence of the cardiovascular diseases is majorly contributed by the elderly population helps to upsurge the market. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the Europe region during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance



2. Europe Cardiovascular Devices Market - Key Takeaways



3. Europe Cardiovascular Devices Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Pest Analysis



4. Europe Cardiovascular Devices Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Significantly Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

4.1.2 Increasing Elderly Population

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Products and Procedures

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Offering High Quality Services For Cardiovascular Diseases

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases in Germany

4.5 Impact Analysis



5. Cardiovascular Devices Market - Europe Analysis

5.1 Europe Cardiovascular Devices Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

5.2 Market Positioning

5.2.1 Medtronic

5.2.2 Abbott



6. Europe Cardiovascular Devices Market Analysis - By Device

6.1 Overview

6.2 Europe Cardiovascular Devices Market By Device, 2018 & 2027 (%)

6.3 Europe Cardiovascular Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Device (Us$ Mn)

6.3.1 Europe Cardiovascular Devices Market Volume And Forecasts to 2027, By Device (Units)

6.4 Event Monitor Market

6.5 Electrocardiography (Ecg) Market

6.6 Cardiac Catheter Market

6.7 Stent Market

6.8 Defibrillator Market

6.9 Guidewire Market

6.10 Pacemaker Market

6.11 Heart Valve Market

6.12 Other Devices Market



7. Europe Cardiovascular Devices Market Analysis - By Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Cardiovascular Devices Market, By Application, 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Europe Cardiovascular Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Application (Us$ Mn)

7.4 Coronary Heart Disease Market

7.5 Stroke Market

7.6 Sudden Cardiac Arrest Market

7.7 Cerebrovascular Heart Disease Market

7.8 Others Market



8. Europe Cardiovascular Devices Market Analysis - By End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Cardiovascular Devices Market, By End User, 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Europe Cardiovascular Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By End User (Us$ Mn)

8.4 Hospitals Market

8.5 Cardiac Centers Market

8.6 Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market



9. Europe Cardiovascular Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027



10. Cardiovascular Devices Market - Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Growth Strategies Done By The Companies In The Market, (%)

10.3 Organic Growth Strategies

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Product Launch & Up Gradation

10.3.3 Approvals

10.3.4 Others Developments

10.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies



11. Cardiovascular Devices Market- Key Company Profiles



Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott

Biosense Webster, Inc. (Johnson and Johnson)

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Siemens AG,

BD

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ejtpdl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

