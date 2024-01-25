Europe Chiller Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.43% between 2023 to 2028: Technavio Unveils Key Insights, Trends, and Challenges| Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Europe Chiller Market is set for significant growth, at a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.43% and an increase of USD 1.07 billion between 2023 and 2028, according to a comprehensive report by Technavio. The market dynamics hinge on factors such as the growing demand for frozen food, the rise in data centers, and the increasing need for district cooling. Gain a deeper understanding of market scenarios with historical data from 2018 to 2022 and future projections for 2024-2028. Request your FREE sample report today!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Chiller Market in Europe 2024-2028

Key Drivers, Trends, and Challenges:

Analyzing data from 2023 as the base year, the report highlights key drivers, trends, and challenges influencing market growth. The increase in demand for frozen food is identified as a significant driver for the Chiller Market in Europe. The frozen food category, considered a premium convenience, has witnessed a gradual rise in consumption. Factors such as changing lifestyles, busy work schedules, and technological advances like cryogenic freezing technology contribute to the growing demand for frozen food, subsequently boosting the Europe Chiller Market. However, challenges such as the high initial investment costs of chillers, especially those meeting energy efficiency standards, may hinder market growth.

Chiller Market in Europe 2021-2025: Companies Analysis and Scope

Some leading companies, including Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, and Johnson Controls International Plc, are strategically positioning themselves to strengthen their market presence. The report offers in-depth analyses of 20 market companies, categorizing them based on business approaches and market dominance. Buy the Full Report to get in-depth information.

The report also covers the following areas:

Chiller Market in Europe size

size Chiller Market in Europe trends

trends Chiller Market in Europe industry analysis

The growing demand for frozen food is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as design and operational issues may threaten the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation Overview: The Europe Chiller Market is segmented by Product Type (water cooled chiller and air-cooled chiller) and Type (screw chillers, scroll chillers, centrifugal chillers, and others). The water-cooled chiller segment that was valued at USD 1.40 billion in 2018, is projected to witness significant growth.

Chiller Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

Chiller Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product

Screw Chillers



Scroll Chillers



Centrifugal Chillers



Other Chillers

Geography

Italy



France



Germany



UK



Rest Of Europe

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70135

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector

Recovery phase

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Screw chillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Scroll chillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Centrifugal chillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other chillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Competitive Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Companies Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Carrier Global Corp.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Kirloskar Proprietary Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for USUSD

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

