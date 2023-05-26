Europe Circulating Biomarkers and Extracellular Vesicles Annual Conference 2023 (Rotterdam, Netherlands - June 19-20, 2023)

DUBLIN, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5th Annual Circulating Biomarkers and Extracellular Vesicles Europe 2023" conference has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Circulating Biomarkers & Extracellular Vesicles Europe 2023 Conference to be held at the Hilton Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

This annual conference brings together academics and industry participants from around the world focused on research, biomarker analyses, and therapeutics development leveraging the cargo from various classes of circulating biomarkers including cfDNA, CTCs as well as Exosomes and Extracellular Vesicles (EVs).

An important component of this conference is to focus upon the development of Liquid Biopsies utilizing circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA), circulating tumour cells (CTCs), and other biomarkers found in biofluids and the use of tools & technologies from related disciplines to enable this.

Presentations, Panel Discussions, and Round-Table Workshops from key opinion leaders in the field form the basis of this conference and companies/vendors in the space participate to showcase their most up-to-date product and service offerings.

The nexus of the various conference tracks that together constitute this conference enables scientific exchange, crossovers across fields, as well as networking across disciplines.

An important component of this conference is the emphasis on companies and technology innovation driven by the commercial sector -- these are represented via exhibits and technology spotlight presentations throughout the programme of the conference.

Agenda:

  • Circulating Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) for Liquid Biopsy Development
  • Circulating Tumour Cells (CTCs) for Liquid Biopsy Development
  • Emerging Companies in this Space: Technologies, Offerings - Presentations
  • Exosomes and Extracellular Vesicles (EV) Biomarker & Diagnostic Potential
  • Tools & Technologies for Isolation and Study of Circulating Biomarkers and EVs
    • cfDNA and CTCs - Tools for Analysis
    • Exosomes-EV Isolation and Analysis
    • Impact of Microfluidics

Speakers

Dominique PV de Kleijn
Professor Experimental Vascular Surgery; Professor Netherlands Heart Institute, University Medical Center Utrecht

Steve Soper
Foundation Distinguished Professor, Director, Center of BioModular Multi-scale System for Precision Medicine, The University of Kansas

Andrew J deMello
Professor of Biochemical Engineering & Institute Chair, ETH Zurich

David Juncker
Professor and Chair, McGill University

Hsueh-Chia Chang
Bayer Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, University of Notre Dame, Interim Chief Technology Officer, Aopia Biosciences

An Hendrix
Professor, Ghent University

Jennifer Jones
NIH Stadtman Investigator, Head of Transnational Nanobiology, Laboratory of Pathology, Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute

D. Michiel Pegtel
Associate Professor, Amsterdam University Medical Center

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/88whgy

