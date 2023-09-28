Europe Commercial Real Estate Market is to grow by USD 80.59 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AG Real Estate, Segro Plc and Blackstone Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial real estate market in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 80.59 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.55%. The commercial real estate market in Europe is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer commercial real estate market in Europe are AG Real Estate, Aroundtown SA, Blackstone Inc., BNP Paribas, Covivio, CPI Property Group, Deutsche WohnenDeutsche Wohnen SE, Fastighets AB Baider, Futureal Management Szolgaltato Kft., HB Reavis Group, Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc., LEG Immobilien SE, Longfor Group Holdings Ltd., MITSUBISHI ESTATE Co., Ltd., REA Group Ltd., Segro Plc, Skanska, STRABAG SE, Tishman Speyer, and Hines. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a FREE Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Commercial Real Estate Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

AG Real Estate - The company offers commercial real estate space such as commercial properties in Belgium , France , and Luxembourg .

The company offers commercial real estate space such as commercial properties in , , and . Blackstone Inc. - The company offers commercial real estate for business and retail industries.

The company offers commercial real estate for business and retail industries. Segro Plc - The company is into commercial real estate space for business and retail industries.

The company is into commercial real estate space for business and retail industries. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography

Germany holds the maximum share of the European commercial real estate market in 2022 despite slow market growth. Germany is a famous commercial real estate investment country worldwide. There are many factors that come into play when a country is able to attract real estate investment every year. Furthermore, a strong and resilient economy as well as a high level of political stability underpin this investment appeal. With a population of over 80 million, the country has a skilled and trained workforce, supported by a significant number of highly skilled expatriates. In addition, many of the world's largest companies are headquartered in Germany . Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the commercial real estate sector in Europe during the forecast period.

Download a FREE sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Growing aggregate private investment

Growing aggregate private investment Key Trend - Increasing investments in the European commercial real estate market

- Increasing investments in the European commercial real estate market Major Challenges - Increasing interest rates

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into offices, retail, leisure, and others. The market share growth of the offices segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a FREE Sample Report

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Related Reports:

The commercial real estate market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 260.37 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (offices, retail, leisure, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing commercial sector globally is the key factor driving the market growth.

The Real Estate Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,031.81 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by business segment (rental and sales), type (residential, commercial, and industrial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the global real estate market growth is the growing aggregate private investment.

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-User

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio