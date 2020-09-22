Europe Composite LPG Cylinder Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Composite LPG Cylinder Market By Product (Type III and Type IV), By Size (0 to 5 Kg, 6 to 10 Kg, and 11 Kg & Above), By Application (Kitchen & Domestic Use, Transportation, Recreational Use, and Others), By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Composite LPG Cylinder Market is expected to reach around USD250 million by 2025

Composite LPG cylinders are produced by standardly designed composition of helically woven fibres and resins. The growth of the European Composite LPG Cylinder Market can be attributed to properties of LPG cylinders such as 100% recyclability, lightweight, translucence, superior UV resistance and most importantly its explosion resistive nature which makes composite LPG cylinder a better alternative to standard LPG containers.

In addition to this, attractive appearance of composite LPG cylinder is leading to preference change of the consumers over conventional heavy steel cylinders having inconvenient shape. This is further anticipated to give a healthy push to the European Composite LPG Cylinder Market over the coming years.

The European Composite LPG Cylinder Market is segmented based on product, size, application, country and company. Based on product, the market can be segmented into type III and type IV. Out of which, type IV cylinders dominated the market until 2019 and are forecast to maintain their dominance over the coming years as well because most of the key manufacturers in the region manufacture type IV cylinders. In addition to this, conventional type I steel cylinders are being rapidly replaced by type IV cylinders, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the European Composite LPG Cylinder Market during next 5 years.

Major players operating in the European Composite LPG Cylinder Market include Hexagon Composites, Aburi Composites, Amtrol-Alfa, Time Technoplast Ltd., Metal Mate, ALAMAN Gas Cylinders, Worthington Industries, Maurya Udyog Limited, Sahamitr Pressure Container, Metal Mate Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Europe Composite LPG Cylinder Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Product (Type III and Type IV)

4.2.2. By Size (0 to 5 Kg, 6 to 10 Kg, and 11 Kg & Above)

4.2.3. By Application (Kitchen & Domestic Use, Transportation, Recreational Use, and Others)

4.2.5. By Country

4.2.6. By Company (2018)

4.3. Market Attractiveness Index

4.4. Germany Composite LPG Cylinder Market Outlook

4.5. United Kingdom Composite LPG Cylinder Market Outlook

4.6. France Composite LPG Cylinder Market Outlook

4.7. Russia Composite LPG Cylinder Market Outlook

4.8. Spain Composite LPG Cylinder Market Outlook

4.9. Italy Composite LPG Cylinder Market Outlook

4.10. Poland Composite LPG Cylinder Market Outlook

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.2. Challenges

6. Market Trends & Developments

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Hexagon Composites

7.2. Aburi Composites

7.3. Amtrol-Alfa

7.4. Time Technoplast Ltd.

7.5. Metal Mate

7.6. ALAMAN Gas Cylinders

7.7 Worthington Industries

7.8. Maurya Udyog Limited

7.9 Sahamitr Pressure Container

7.10. Metal Mate Co., Ltd.

8. Strategic Recommendations

