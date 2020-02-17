Europe Construction Industry Databook Series - European Construction Industry Forecast to Record a CAGR of 4.4% to Reach US$ 2,778.3 Billion by 2023

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2014 - 2023) by Value and Volume across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional and Infrastructure Construction, - Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Construction activity is steadily rising across all EU countries, supported by low interest rates and stable economic growth. Economic stability has in turn resulted in decrease in unemployment, thus boosting consumer and business confidence that the future is better. Steady growth in the construction industry in Europe has recorded increased inflow of public and private investment. The European construction market is likely to also witness a shift in its growth engine from residential construction to infrastructure sector. As a result, there are medium to large scale business opportunities in the region.

According to this report, the European construction industry is expected to record a CAGR of 4.4% to reach US$ 2,778.3 billion by 2023. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2014-2018. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period. Infrastructure construction was estimated to be US$ 604.1 billion in 2018, posting a CAGR of 1.7% during review period.



This report provides data and trend analyses on the European construction industry, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 2,000+ charts and 1,750+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.



It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.



In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across top 150 cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.



Key Report Benefits:



In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of Europe building and infrastructure construction industry.

building and infrastructure construction industry. Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.

City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses to identify unique opportunities across top 150 cities and also by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.

Key Topics Covered:



Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects

Residential Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Construction type

Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Key Cities

Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Price Point

Residential Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage

Commercial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Office Building Construction

Retail Building Construction Outlook

Hospitality and Luxury Building Construction Outlook

Restaurant Building Construction Outlook

Sports Facility Building Construction Outlook

Entertainment Building Construction Outlook

Commercial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage

Industrial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Industrial Building Construction Sectors

Industrial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage

Institutional Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Institutional Building Construction Sectors

Institutional Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage

Building Construction Analysis by Key Cities

Utility System Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

Transport Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

Marine and Inland Water Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

Infrastructure Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/txrasm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

