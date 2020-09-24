Europe Contact Center Transformation Market Report 2020 Featuring AT&T, Cisco, Microsoft, RingCentral, SAP, Five9, AGC Networks, Talkdesk, Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Aculab

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Contact Center Transformation Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By End User, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Contact Center Transformation Market is expected to witness market growth of 16.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).

Contact centers are experiencing a number of changes, all of which are now disrupting the status quo. In addition, the position of the inbound call center and that of the contact center in the field of customer care is evolving. In 2020 and beyond, contact center automation is accelerating, making it necessary for businesses to adopt best practices or face falling behind competition. Technological developments in robotic process automation (RPA), AI, and machine learning (ML) practically transform the face of customer care.

Digital transformation leverages emerging technologies to automate and enhance business processes and consumer engagement in order to satisfy the needs of evolving customer demand. Nowhere is the need for digital change greater than in contact centers at the present. Digital innovation is not limited to consumer service. This also has significant implications on the way in which support agents, supervisors and administrators operate by providing them with the best resources to be more effective and to resolve issues more quickly.

The call center has evolved, from a reactive help center managing customer requests and complaints to delivering support on the consumer's preferred channel. Digital transformation also changes the role of the contact center from trying to resolve customer calls in the shortest period possible by using analytics to deliver proactive, personalized support and efficient customer experience.

Companies Profiled

AT&T, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation (Metaswitch Networks)

RingCentral, Inc.

SAP SE

Five9, Inc.

AGC Networks Ltd.

Talkdesk, Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc.

Aculab PLC

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Europe Contact Center Transformation Market, by Component

1.4.2 Europe Contact Center Transformation Market, by Deployment Type

1.4.3 Europe Contact Center Transformation Market, by Organization Size

1.4.4 Europe Contact Center Transformation Market, by End User

1.4.5 Europe Contact Center Transformation Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2016, Mar - 2020, Jul) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Europe Contact Center Transformation Market by Component

4.1 Europe Contact Center Transformation Software Market by Country

4.2 Europe Contact Center Transformation Market by Software Type

4.2.1 Europe Contact Center Transformation Workforce Engagement Market by Country

4.2.2 Europe Contact Center Transformation Real Time Repotting & Analytics Market by Country

4.2.3 Europe Contact Center Transformation Social Media Analytics Market by Country

4.2.4 Europe Contact Center Transformation Visual Network Analytics & Omnichannel Routing Market by Country

4.2.5 Europe Contact Center Transformation Voice Biometrics Market by Country

4.2.6 Europe Other Software Type Contact Center Transformation Market by Country

4.3 Europe Contact Center Transformation Services Market by Country



Chapter 5. Europe Contact Center Transformation Market by Deployment Type

5.1 Europe On-premise Contact Center Transformation Market by Country

5.2 Europe Cloud Contact Center Transformation Market by Country



Chapter 6. Europe Contact Center Transformation Market by Organization Size

6.1 Europe Large Enterprises Contact Center Transformation Market by Country

6.2 Europe Small & Medium Enterprises Contact Center Transformation Market by Country



Chapter 7. Europe Contact Center Transformation Market by End User

7.1 Europe BFSI Contact Center Transformation Market by Country

7.2 Europe Retail and Consumer Goods Contact Center Transformation Market by Country

7.3 Europe Government & Defense Contact Center Transformation Market by Country

7.4 Europe Travel & Hospitality Contact Center Transformation Market by Country

7.5 Europe Healthcare & Life Sciences Contact Center Transformation Market by Country

7.6 Europe Telecom & IT Contact Center Transformation Market by Country

7.7 Europe Others Contact Center Transformation Market by Country



Chapter 8. Europe Contact Center Transformation Market by Country



Chapter 9. Company Profiles



