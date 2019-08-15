Europe Corporate Renewable PPA Market Report 2018-2027 with Annual Updates

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Corporate Renewable PPA Market Report 2018 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This independent, 230+ page report analyzes the corporate renewable PPA market in 44 European countries. Through extensive research and discussions with experts in the industry, the report has identified a series of market trends that will impact investment volume and renewable energy capacity additions under corporate renewable PPA models over the coming decade in Europe.



Industry analysts of the report used a complex array of research sources to better understand the role of corporate renewable PPAs and their application in European countries under different local regulations. Corporate renewable PPAs will support to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to the construction of new renewable energy projects. e.g., the RE100, made up of many of the world's most influential companies have all committed to 100% renewable energy, e.g. Google, MARS, Microsoft, Nestle.



Corporate customers are an additional potential source of PPAs for a project. This is particularly important for renewable energy projects as it is becoming increasingly difficult to secure PPAs with retailers.



This report is essential reading for you or anyone in with an interest in the fast-growing corporate renewable PPA market in Europe, including investment trends overview, competitive landscape and forecasting how investment volume in this market will develop over the next ten years. This report provides a comparative analysis of existing mechanisms supporting the use of corporate renewable PPAs in all European countries and highlights the challenges and opportunities associated with their developments. You will also find a detailed explanation of how to classify different corporate PPA models and what their characteristics are.



Purchasing this report will aid your company's ability to recognize important market opportunities and understand the possibilities for investment in this area. The author of this report, has distinguished itself throughout the years by publishing unbiased reports on the development of global renewable energy markets. For your convenience, we offer an opportunity for orders with customized report content.

Reasons to buy this market report are, but not limited to:

Renewable energy resource potential in Europe

Over 165 charts, maps, and tables

Profiles of 44 countries

Information about key industries sourcing electricity from renewable energy sources (RES) in Europe

Historical market data provided from 2007 to 2017 and forecasts until 2027

Development scenario of the European corporate renewable PPA market until 2027 by countries

Cumulative development forecast of corporate renewable PPA volume in Europe by countries

by countries Attractiveness index and comparative analysis for corporate renewable PPAs in Europe

SWOT Analysis (detailed in 5 pages)

Overview of Europe legal and regulatory framework for corporate renewable PPAs by countries

legal and regulatory framework for corporate renewable PPAs by countries Project developers, EPC services providers and Consultants in Europe corporate renewable PPA market

corporate renewable PPA market Risk analysis for investments in Europe corporate renewable PPA market

corporate renewable PPA market Investment potential and opportunities

Subscription: Included in the report price is a subscription for a 1 year period with 4 quarterly updates

Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. European Union Renewable Energy Policy Landscape



4. Europe Energy Market



5. Europe Renewable Energy Potential And Mapping



6. Global Renewable Energy Market



7. Europe Corporate Renewable Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) Market



8. Country Profiles



9. Comparative Analysis Of Corporate Renewable Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) Market And Attractiveness Index In Europe By Countries



10. Comparative Analysis Of Mandatory Renewable Energy Capacity Generation Targets By Sectors And Companies In Europe



11. Electricity Grid Network In Europe



12. Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) Contract Models And Structures



13. Competitive Landscape. Project Developers And Investors In Europe Corporate Renewable Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) Market



14. Competitive Landscape. EPC Companies, Equipment Manufacturers, And Consultants In Europe Corporate Renewable Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) Market



15. Swot Analysis Of Europe Corporate Renewable Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) Market



16. Risks About Investments In Europe Corporate Renewable Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) Market



17. Investment Trends, Potential And Opportunities In Europe Corporate Renewable Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) Market



18. Conclusions



19. List Of Abbreviations



20. References



Companies Mentioned



AkzoNobel

DSM

Facebook

Google

MARS

Microsoft

Nestle

Norsk Hydro

Philips

Vattenfall

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qgcqz2



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

