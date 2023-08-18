Europe Dialysis Devices Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Organ Shortage Drives Surge in Dialysis Device Adoption - Portable Solutions Gaining Traction

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Dialysis Devices Market By Product Type, By Application, By Disease Condition, By End User, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Dialysis Devices market is poised for remarkable growth until 2028. The scarcity of organ donors further bolsters the growth prospects of the Europe dialysis device market.

The increasing prevalence of kidney failures, hypertension, and diabetes has created a substantial demand for dialysis devices in the region. Hospitals are increasingly adopting these devices to address the rising cases of kidney-related diseases, thereby fostering a positive impact on the market.

Additionally, the escalating costs of organ transplantation procedures and the surge in lifestyle-related diseases due to unhealthy eating habits are propelling the demand for portable dialysis devices. As Europe's healthcare sector continues to evolve, the expansion of the Europe Dialysis Device Market is on the horizon.

However, challenges such as the lack of awareness regarding kidney diseases and the potential side effects of dialysis procedures could restrain market growth. Furthermore, the insufficient number of dialysis clinics to meet patient needs and the extended waiting times for complex dialysis procedures might hinder the pace of growth in the Europe Dialysis Devices Market.

Increasing Incidence of Kidney Failures

Chronic Kidney disease is one of the fastest-growing causes of death. Chronic Kidney disease is a serious condition where the kidneys are damaged and cannot purify the blood properly. The prevalence of diabetes and obesity has increased in Europe.

This results in the growing burden of chronic kidney diseases. In nephrology, Europe faced many challenges with the increase in the aging population in 2020. Approximately 75 million population is suffering from chronic kidney diseases in Europe. End-stage kidney disease is treated with dialysis treatment. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for dialysis devices in Europe.

Lesser Availability of Organ Donors for Kidney Transplantation

Europe Dialysis Device market is growing because of the less availability of organ donors for transplantation. There are several medical, legal, religious, cultural, and ethical factors that affect the donation of organs. Stringent laws and regulations for organ transplantation in Europe are also responsible for the smaller number of organ donors for transplantation.

The process of organ transplantation is a complex procedure that requires a skilled professional. A minute alteration in the process due to not taking care of the process can cause many diseases in the patient. Sometimes, the patient's body doesn't accept the donated organ, and this can cause the death of a patient.

All these factors have increased the demand for dialysis procedures for the treatment and management of different kidney disorders, thereby driving the growth of the Dialysis Devices Market in Europe.

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

High blood sugar levels for a long time might cause chronic kidney disease in patients. Diabetes is the leading cause of end-stage of kidney disease. The presence of chronic kidney disease is characterized by the increased level of urinary albumin excretion and by the low blood filtration rate of the kidney.

There are approximately 60 million people suffering from diabetes in Europe, according to WHO. The rising incidence of diabetes and diabetes becoming a co-morbidity condition in people suffering from kidney problems is expected to drive the growth of dialysis devices in Europe.

Competitive Landscape

Major competitors are focusing on extensive research and development activities to stay competitive in the market.

Other competitive strategies include the formation of alliances and partnerships. New market players may invest in the research and development of technologically advanced products that may have the advantages of a cost-effective process and fulfill performance efficiency, which would support the market growth in the future years.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe dialysis devices market.

  • Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
  • Medtronic Plc.
  • B Braun Melsungen AG
  • Baxter International, Inc.
  • Nipro Medical Europe NV
  • Nikkiso Europe GmbH
  • Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd.
  • Allmed Medical Care Holdings Limited
  • Terumo BCT Europe N.V.
  • Rockwell Medical, Inc.

Clinical Trial Analysis

  • Ongoing Clinical Trials
  • Completed Clinical Trials
  • Terminated Clinical Trials
  • Breakdown of Pipeline, By Development Phase
  • Breakdown of Pipeline, By Status
  • Breakdown of Pipeline, By Study Type
  • Breakdown of Pipeline, By Country
  • Clinical Trials Heat Map

Report Scope:

Europe Dialysis Devices Market, By Product Type:

  • Hemodialysis Devices
  • Peritoneal Devices
  • Continuous Replacement Therapy Devices
  • Others

Europe Dialysis Devices Market, By Application:

  • Peritoneal Dialysis
  • Hemodialysis

Europe Dialysis Devices Market, By Disease Condition:

  • Chronic
  • Acute

Europe Dialysis Devices Market, By End User:

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Homecare

Europe Dialysis Devices Market, By Country:

  • Germany
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Austria
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Belgium
  • Denmark
  • Netherlands

