Europe Disposable Medical Supplies Markets, 2023-2028: Rising Surgical Procedures and Hygiene Awareness Propels Market Adoption

14 Aug, 2023, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Disposable Medical Supplies Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In Europe, the disposable medical supplies market was valued at $98.27 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $200.88 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.66%.
This report offers market size & forecast data for the European disposable medical supplies market. The revenue generated from the sale of disposable medical supplies are included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of Europe disposable medical supplies, including the Europe disposable medical supplies market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.
Medline Industries Inc, Cardinal Health, 3M Company, Smith+Nephew, and Terumo Medical Corp are some leading players currently dominating the disposable medical supplies market. The major players focus on strategic acquisitions and collaborations with emerging players to enter the disposable medical supplies market and access commercially launched products.
The demand for disposable medical supplies is on the rise due to multiple factors, including the rising number of surgical procedures, an increase in hospital-acquired infectious diseases (HAI) and other chronic conditions, and growing awareness of the importance of maintaining health and hygiene are the major factors driving the growth of the disposable medical supplies market.
In 2022, Germany accounted for a significant revenue share of 16.62% and was the first largest market, followed by France (13.33%) and then the UK (12.15%) in the Europe disposable medical supplies market.
In product type segmentation, the surgical supplies segment accounted for the highest share of 19.58% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.54% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for disposable surgical supplies is due to increased surgeries conducted. As the number of surgeries increases, so will the need for surgical gloves, gowns, drapes, feeding tubes, and procedure kits and trays, propelling the growth of Europe's disposable medical supplies market.
In end-user segmentation, the hospitals' segment accounted for the highest share of 51.30% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.70% during the forecast period. This domination can be attributed to a rise in hospital admissions for surgeries and treatments, rising awareness about hospital-acquired infections, and high usage of disposable medical supplies in hospitals.
The study considers a detailed scenario of the present disposable medical supplies market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in Europe. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.
MARKET STRUCTURE
- Market Dynamics
- Competitive Landscape of Disposable Medical Supplies Market
- Key Vendors
VENDORS LIST
- Medline Industries Inc (Medline)
- Cardinal Health Inc (Cardinal Health)
- 3M Company
- Smith+Nephew plc (Smith+Nephew)
- Terumo Medical Corp (TMC)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG (B. Braun)
- Medtronic Plc (Medtronic)
- Abbott Laboratories (Abbott)
- Halyard Health Inc
- Molnlycke Health Care AB (Molnlycke)
- Sempermed USA, Inc
- Ansell Healthcare
- Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell)
- Baxter International
- Bayer AG (Bayer)
- Becton Dickinson and Co (BD)
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA (Fresenius Medical Care)
- Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Ltd (Weigao)
PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST
Product type
- Surgical Supplies
- Infusion & Hypodermic Products
- Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables
- Medical Nonwoven Disposables & Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs)
- Wound Dressing & Disposable Bandages
- Intubation & Ventilation Supplies
- Others
End-user type
- Hospitals
- Clinical & Research Laboratories
- Ambulatory Care Facilities
- Others
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4g58qc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article