Europe Disposable Medical Supplies Markets, 2023-2028: Rising Surgical Procedures and Hygiene Awareness Propels Market Adoption

News provided by

Research and Markets

14 Aug, 2023, 13:00 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Disposable Medical Supplies Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In Europe, the disposable medical supplies market was valued at $98.27 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $200.88 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.66%.

This report offers market size & forecast data for the European disposable medical supplies market. The revenue generated from the sale of disposable medical supplies are included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of Europe disposable medical supplies, including the Europe disposable medical supplies market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

Medline Industries Inc, Cardinal Health, 3M Company, Smith+Nephew, and Terumo Medical Corp are some leading players currently dominating the disposable medical supplies market. The major players focus on strategic acquisitions and collaborations with emerging players to enter the disposable medical supplies market and access commercially launched products.

The demand for disposable medical supplies is on the rise due to multiple factors, including the rising number of surgical procedures, an increase in hospital-acquired infectious diseases (HAI) and other chronic conditions, and growing awareness of the importance of maintaining health and hygiene are the major factors driving the growth of the disposable medical supplies market.

In 2022, Germany accounted for a significant revenue share of 16.62% and was the first largest market, followed by France (13.33%) and then the UK (12.15%) in the Europe disposable medical supplies market.

In product type segmentation, the surgical supplies segment accounted for the highest share of 19.58% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.54% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for disposable surgical supplies is due to increased surgeries conducted. As the number of surgeries increases, so will the need for surgical gloves, gowns, drapes, feeding tubes, and procedure kits and trays, propelling the growth of Europe's disposable medical supplies market.

In end-user segmentation, the hospitals' segment accounted for the highest share of 51.30% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.70% during the forecast period. This domination can be attributed to a rise in hospital admissions for surgeries and treatments, rising awareness about hospital-acquired infections, and high usage of disposable medical supplies in hospitals.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present disposable medical supplies market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in Europe. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of Disposable Medical Supplies Market
  • Key Vendors

VENDORS LIST

  • Medline Industries Inc (Medline)
  • Cardinal Health Inc (Cardinal Health)
  • 3M Company
  • Smith+Nephew plc (Smith+Nephew)
  • Terumo Medical Corp (TMC)
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG (B. Braun)
  • Medtronic Plc (Medtronic)
  • Abbott Laboratories (Abbott)
  • Halyard Health Inc
  • Molnlycke Health Care AB (Molnlycke)
  • Sempermed USA, Inc
  • Ansell Healthcare
  • Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell)
  • Baxter International
  • Bayer AG (Bayer)
  • Becton Dickinson and Co (BD)
  • Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA (Fresenius Medical Care)
  • Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Ltd (Weigao)

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product type

  • Surgical Supplies
  • Infusion & Hypodermic Products
  • Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables
  • Medical Nonwoven Disposables & Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs)
  • Wound Dressing & Disposable Bandages
  • Intubation & Ventilation Supplies
  • Others

End-user type

  • Hospitals
  • Clinical & Research Laboratories
  • Ambulatory Care Facilities
  • Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4g58qc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Europe Glamping Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Luxury Travelers Meet Adventure Seekers - Explore the Rise of this Thriving Market

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Industry Research Report 2023-2028: IoT and Automotive Innovations Open New Avenues for Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.