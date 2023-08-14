Europe Disposable Medical Supplies Markets, 2023-2028: Rising Surgical Procedures and Hygiene Awareness Propels Market Adoption

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Disposable Medical Supplies Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In Europe, the disposable medical supplies market was valued at $98.27 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $200.88 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.66%.

This report offers market size & forecast data for the European disposable medical supplies market. The revenue generated from the sale of disposable medical supplies are included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of Europe disposable medical supplies, including the Europe disposable medical supplies market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

Medline Industries Inc, Cardinal Health, 3M Company, Smith+Nephew, and Terumo Medical Corp are some leading players currently dominating the disposable medical supplies market. The major players focus on strategic acquisitions and collaborations with emerging players to enter the disposable medical supplies market and access commercially launched products.

The demand for disposable medical supplies is on the rise due to multiple factors, including the rising number of surgical procedures, an increase in hospital-acquired infectious diseases (HAI) and other chronic conditions, and growing awareness of the importance of maintaining health and hygiene are the major factors driving the growth of the disposable medical supplies market.

In 2022, Germany accounted for a significant revenue share of 16.62% and was the first largest market, followed by France (13.33%) and then the UK (12.15%) in the Europe disposable medical supplies market.

In product type segmentation, the surgical supplies segment accounted for the highest share of 19.58% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.54% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for disposable surgical supplies is due to increased surgeries conducted. As the number of surgeries increases, so will the need for surgical gloves, gowns, drapes, feeding tubes, and procedure kits and trays, propelling the growth of Europe's disposable medical supplies market.

In end-user segmentation, the hospitals' segment accounted for the highest share of 51.30% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.70% during the forecast period. This domination can be attributed to a rise in hospital admissions for surgeries and treatments, rising awareness about hospital-acquired infections, and high usage of disposable medical supplies in hospitals.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present disposable medical supplies market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in Europe. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product type

Surgical Supplies

Infusion & Hypodermic Products

Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables

Medical Nonwoven Disposables & Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs)

Wound Dressing & Disposable Bandages

Intubation & Ventilation Supplies

Others

End-user type

Hospitals

Clinical & Research Laboratories

Ambulatory Care Facilities

Others

