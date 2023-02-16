Europe do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market to grow at a CAGR of 3.88%: Driven by rising interest in DIY home improvement projects- Technavio

Feb 16, 2023, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the Europe do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market size is estimated to grow by USD 40.29 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.88% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the Europe do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market was valued at USD 172.98 billion. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report
Do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe - Five Forces
The Do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–
- Bargaining power of buyers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of rivalry
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of substitutes
- For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – Buy the report!
Do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe – Customer Landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (lumber and landscape management, decor and indoor garden, kitchen, painting and wallpaper, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online).
- The lumber and landscape management segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the availability of several varieties of products for lumber and landscape management. Home improvements hardware tools such as nail guns and power drills are used to perform various tasks, such as installing and fixing doors, windows, and ventilators. Some of the key DIY tools include brush cutters, hedge trimmers, manual tools, grass or tree trimmers, and others. Such benefits will boost the growth of this segment growth during the forecast period.
Do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
- The rising interest in DIY home improvement projects is driving market growth.
- DIY interior decoration and home improvement projects have become popular in Europe owing to rapid urbanization and evolving lifestyles.
- The growing population of working women is also fueling the sales of tools required for such projects.
- Consumers prefer DIY maintenance and repair of their machines, vehicles, and homes to lower the expenses related to outsourcing of services.
- Therefore, the increasing demand for DIY home improvement tools is fueling the growth of the DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe.
Leading trends influencing the market
- The advent of cordless DIY power tools is a key trend in the market.
- The demand for cordless power tools from residential buildings is high.
- Most DIY power tool manufacturers are offering cordless power tools that are equipped with efficient lithium batteries.
- Moreover, the demand for corded tools is declining, and this trend will continue during the forecast period.
- These factors will have a positive influence on the growth of the cordless power tools segment during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering market growth
- The intense rivalry among market competitors is challenging the market growth.
- Numerous large and local competitors of DIY home improvement retailing are competing on factors such as product portfolio, premiumization, differentiation, and pricing.
- The entry of a few new players will further intensify the competition, which can lead to price wars.
- Market players are also facing competition from online and multichannel retailers.
- Such factors are expected to hinder the growth of the home improvement retailing market in Europe during the forecast period.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this Europe do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Europe do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.41% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 186.33 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (lumber and landscape management, tools and hardware, decor and indoor garden, kitchen, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The DIY home improvement market in the US is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. This report extensively covers segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and product type (lawn and garden, tools and hardware, plumbing, bathroom and kitchens, and others).
|
Europe Do-it-yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
159
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.88%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 40.29 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
3.25
|
Key countries
|
Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Ace Hardware Corp., BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH and Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, hagebau connect GmbH and Co.KG, HELLWEG Die Profi Baumarkte GmbH and Co. KG, HORNBACH Holding AG and Co. KGaA, Intergamma BV, Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, Lowes Co. Inc., Maxeda DIY Group, Mr. Bricolage Group, OBI GmbH and Co. Germany KG, REWE Group, Travis Perkins Plc, and Wesfarmers Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Europe: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Lumber and landscape management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Lumber and landscape management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Decor and indoor garden - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Decor and indoor garden - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Decor and indoor garden - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Decor and indoor garden - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Decor and indoor garden - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Kitchen - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Kitchen - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Painting and wallpaper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Painting and wallpaper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Painting and wallpaper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Painting and wallpaper - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Painting and wallpaper - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 53: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 92: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 93: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 94: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 95: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 96: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 97: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 98: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 BAUHAUS AG
- Exhibit 99: BAUHAUS AG - Overview
- Exhibit 100: BAUHAUS AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 101: BAUHAUS AG - Key offerings
- 12.4 BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 102: BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 103: BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 104: BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 12.5 EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 105: EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 106: EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 107: EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH and Co. KG - Key news
- Exhibit 108: EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 12.6 Groupe Adeo
- Exhibit 109: Groupe Adeo - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Groupe Adeo - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: Groupe Adeo - Key offerings
- 12.7 hagebau connect GmbH and Co.KG
- Exhibit 112: hagebau connect GmbH and Co.KG - Overview
- Exhibit 113: hagebau connect GmbH and Co.KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: hagebau connect GmbH and Co.KG - Key offerings
- 12.8 HELLWEG Die Profi Baumarkte GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 115: HELLWEG Die Profi Baumarkte GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 116: HELLWEG Die Profi Baumarkte GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: HELLWEG Die Profi Baumarkte GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 12.9 HORNBACH Holding AG and Co. KGaA
- Exhibit 118: HORNBACH Holding AG and Co. KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 119: HORNBACH Holding AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 120: HORNBACH Holding AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: HORNBACH Holding AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus
- 12.10 Intergamma BV
- Exhibit 122: Intergamma BV - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Intergamma BV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: Intergamma BV - Key offerings
- 12.11 Kesko Corp.
- Exhibit 125: Kesko Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Kesko Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: Kesko Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Kesko Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.12 Kingfisher Plc
- Exhibit 129: Kingfisher Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Kingfisher Plc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: Kingfisher Plc - Key offerings
- 12.13 Maxeda DIY Group
- Exhibit 132: Maxeda DIY Group - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Maxeda DIY Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: Maxeda DIY Group - Key offerings
- 12.14 Mr. Bricolage Group
- Exhibit 135: Mr. Bricolage Group - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Mr. Bricolage Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: Mr. Bricolage Group - Key offerings
- 12.15 OBI GmbH and Co. Germany KG
- Exhibit 138: OBI GmbH and Co. Germany KG - Overview
- Exhibit 139: OBI GmbH and Co. Germany KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: OBI GmbH and Co. Germany KG - Key offerings
- 12.16 REWE Group
- Exhibit 141: REWE Group - Overview
- Exhibit 142: REWE Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: REWE Group - Key offerings
- 12.17 Travis Perkins Plc
- Exhibit 144: Travis Perkins Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Travis Perkins Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 146: Travis Perkins Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 147: Travis Perkins Plc - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 148: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 149: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 150: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 151: Research methodology
- Exhibit 152: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 153: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 154: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article