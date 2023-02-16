Europe do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market to grow at a CAGR of 3.88%: Driven by rising interest in DIY home improvement projects- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the Europe do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market size is estimated to grow by USD 40.29 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.88% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the Europe do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market was valued at USD 172.98 billion. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market 2023-2027

Do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe - Five Forces

The Do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (lumber and landscape management, decor and indoor garden, kitchen, painting and wallpaper, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The lumber and landscape management segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the availability of several varieties of products for lumber and landscape management. Home improvements hardware tools such as nail guns and power drills are used to perform various tasks, such as installing and fixing doors, windows, and ventilators. Some of the key DIY tools include brush cutters, hedge trimmers, manual tools, grass or tree trimmers, and others. Such benefits will boost the growth of this segment growth during the forecast period.

Do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rising interest in DIY home improvement projects is driving market growth.

is driving market growth. DIY interior decoration and home improvement projects have become popular in Europe owing to rapid urbanization and evolving lifestyles.

owing to rapid urbanization and evolving lifestyles. The growing population of working women is also fueling the sales of tools required for such projects.

Consumers prefer DIY maintenance and repair of their machines, vehicles, and homes to lower the expenses related to outsourcing of services.

Therefore, the increasing demand for DIY home improvement tools is fueling the growth of the DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe .

Leading trends influencing the market

The advent of cordless DIY power tools is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. The demand for cordless power tools from residential buildings is high.

Most DIY power tool manufacturers are offering cordless power tools that are equipped with efficient lithium batteries.

Moreover, the demand for corded tools is declining, and this trend will continue during the forecast period.

These factors will have a positive influence on the growth of the cordless power tools segment during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The intense rivalry among market competitors is challenging the market growth.

is challenging the market growth. Numerous large and local competitors of DIY home improvement retailing are competing on factors such as product portfolio, premiumization, differentiation, and pricing.

The entry of a few new players will further intensify the competition, which can lead to price wars.

Market players are also facing competition from online and multichannel retailers.

Such factors are expected to hinder the growth of the home improvement retailing market in Europe during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Europe do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Europe do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market vendors

The do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.41% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 186.33 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (lumber and landscape management, tools and hardware, decor and indoor garden, kitchen, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The DIY home improvement market in the US is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. This report extensively covers segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and product type (lawn and garden, tools and hardware, plumbing, bathroom and kitchens, and others).

Europe Do-it-yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 40.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.25 Key countries Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Ace Hardware Corp., BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH and Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, hagebau connect GmbH and Co.KG, HELLWEG Die Profi Baumarkte GmbH and Co. KG, HORNBACH Holding AG and Co. KGaA, Intergamma BV, Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, Lowes Co. Inc., Maxeda DIY Group, Mr. Bricolage Group, OBI GmbH and Co. Germany KG, REWE Group, Travis Perkins Plc, and Wesfarmers Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

