Europe E-Pharmacy Markets 2022-2027 - Opportunities in Varied Product Offerings & Business Models, Competitive Pricing & Heavy Promotions

DUBLIN, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe E-Pharmacy Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe ePharmacy market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 17.59% during the period 2022-2027.



The online pharmacy market is trending in most of the developing and developed countries in Europe. The trend from offline to online is the future and there is the major growth potential for online pharmacies in Southern European countries such as France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The fastest-growing regional market is Germany due to the increasing internet penetration and rising awareness regarding online over-the-counter benefits.



The growing internet penetration and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in developed countries have paved the way for the development of online pharmacies in recent years. People are more inclined to make payments online instead of paying by cash and are finding online shopping more convenient, resulting in a positive scenario for the adoption of online pharmacies during the forecast period.

The online pharmacy market in Europe is segmented into medicine type, platform type, product type, and geography. The medicine type includes OTC medicines and prescription medicines. In 2021, the medications market segment accounted for a 75.11% share of the online pharmacy market in Europe.

In terms of geography, the market is divided into EU-5, Central & Eastern Europe, and the Nordic region. The online pharmacy market in Europe was dominated by EU-5 with the highest revenue share of 59.52% in 2021.

The market is strengthened with the presence of key players in Europe, such as Zur Rose Group and SHOP APOTHEKE. These two players have already acquired other major and minor players in the market to increase their market share and use their resources.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS

E- Pharmacy Enables Convenient Buying & Easy Availability of Medicines for End-users

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases & Chronically ill Patient Population

Growing Internet Penetration & Improvement in Online Payment Modes

Growing health awareness & self-medication among the European population

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Prominent Vendors

Zur Rose Group

Shop Apotheke

Other Prominent Vendors

AMX Holdings

Apteka.ru

Apotea

Apoteket

AZETA

BestPharmacy

Chemist4U

Chemist Direct

Cocooncenter

DeOnlineDrogist

Euro-Pharmas

Express Pharmacy

Farmacia Internacional

Index Medical

INHOUSE PHARMACY

Juvalis

Lekarna WPK

Lloyds Pharmacy

MedExpress Enterprises

MonCoinSante

Mistletoe Pharmacy

myCARE

Prvalekarna

MEDS

Newpharma

Oxford Online Pharmacy

Parafarmacia-online

Pharmacy2U

Pharmacy Direct GB

PROTEK Group

SBER EAPTEKA

Simple Online Pharmacy

The independent pharmacy

The French pharmacy

UK Meds Direct

WebMed Pharmacy

Lekarnar

Pharm24

Pharmacy4u

Vamida

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Factors Driving E-Pharmacy Market in Europe

7.2 Covid Impact on E-Pharmacy Market



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Rising E-Prescriptions Driving Online Pharmacies

8.2 Covid-19 Acting as a Catalyst for Online Pharmacies

8.3 Strategic Acquisitions to Expand Market for Online Pharmacy Vendors

8.4 Varied Product Offerings & Business Models, Competitive Pricing & Heavy Promotions



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 E-Pharmacies Enable Convenient Buying & Easy Availability of Medicines

9.2 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases & Patient Population

9.3 Growing Internet Penetration & Improvement in Online Payment Modes

9.4 Growing Health Awareness & Self-Medication



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Illegal Online Pharmacy Practices & Stringent Regulatory Framework

10.2 Concerns With Data Breach & Privacy Issues

10.3 Competition from Hospitals & Brick-And-Mortar Pharmacies



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Medicine Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 OTC Medicines

12.4 Prescription Medicines



13 Platform Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Mobile

13.4 Desktop



14 Product

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Medications

14.4 Health, Wellness & Nutrition

14.5 Personal Care & Essentials

14.6 Others



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview

