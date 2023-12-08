Europe EdTech Market Insights Report 2023: Market to Reach $105.42 Billion by 2028 from $46 Billion in 2022 - Personalized and Adaptive Learning Experiences Gaining Momentum

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Dec, 2023, 14:30 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe EdTech Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe edtech market was valued at $46.09 billion in 2022

The Europe Edtech market has been experiencing robust growth due to various factors. The increasing adoption of digital technology in education and the proliferation of internet connectivity and mobile devices have paved the way for innovative learning solutions. Artificial intelligence and data analytics analyze students' learning patterns, preferences, and performance.

EdTech platforms are increasingly focused on offering personalized and adaptive learning experiences. Despite growth, accessibility remains a challenge in the European Edtech market. Uneven internet access affects adoption, but efforts by nonprofits and developers ensure equitable access through user-friendly interfaces and low-bandwidth solutions.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

  • EdTech platforms are increasingly focused on offering personalized and adaptive learning experiences. These platforms could use data analytics and artificial intelligence to assess individual student performance, preferences, and learning styles. This data-driven approach allowed for tailored content recommendations, adaptive assessments, and progress tracking, enhancing the effectiveness of the learning process.
  • The European Edtech market showcases an array of segments, tailoring learning experiences to diverse needs. Language learning apps like Babbel and Duolingo are popular, catering to those seeking cultural immersion. Platforms like Udemy host skill-based courses, empowering professionals to upskill. This diversity reflects the evolving preferences of learners, driving innovation and competition among Edtech market players.
  • European governments embrace Edtech through funding and policies. Initiatives like France's "Plan numerique pour l'education" prioritize digital literacy. The Edtech Strategy supports innovation in schools. Germany's "DigitalPakt Schule" invests in tech infrastructure. Such support fosters partnerships between Edtech market players and educational institutions, promoting the integration of digital tools into curricula.
  • Edtech's shift toward personalized learning is evident in AI integration. AI-driven chatbots provide instant academic support, enhancing student engagement. Analytics tools offer educators insights into student progress, enabling targeted interventions. This personalized approach acknowledges students' diverse learning styles and paces, making education more inclusive and effective.
  • June 2023, BYJU, one of the key vendors, launched BYJU'S WIZ. It is an innovative suite of three cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) transformer models- BADRI, Math GPT (Generative Pre-Trained Transformer), and Teacher GPT for hyper-personalized and compelling learning experiences. Its integration across BYJU's learning platforms is a significant step forward in the company's continued efforts for online education. It could empower European ed-tech market players to deliver personalized learning experiences.

LIST OF VENDORS

Key Vendors

  • Pearson
  • Coursera
  • Duolingo
  • Boxlight
  • 2U

Other Prominent Vendors

  • BYJU'S
  • Kahoot!
  • Blackboard
  • ApplyBoard
  • VIPKid
  • BetterUp
  • Course Hero
  • CoachHub
  • Babbel
  • Brainly
  • Preply
  • Labster
  • Udemy
  • Sharpist
  • OBRIZUM
  • Lingoda
  • FutureLearn
  • Lingvist
  • Eruditus
  • eduMe
  • Matific
  • CoGrammar
  • zicklearn
  • Futura
  • Perlego

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Business Models (Revenue)

  • Freemium Business Model
  • Ad-based Revenue Model
  • Free Trial & Subscription-Based Model
  • Marketplace Model
  • Institutional Sales Model
  • Recruiting Model

Type (Revenue)

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Technology-Enabled Services

Sector (Revenue)

  • K-12
  • Higher Education
  • Competitive Exams
  • Certifications

End-users (Revenue)

  • Individual Learners
  • Institutes
  • Enterprises

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of Europe Edtech Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

APPENDIX

  • Research Methodology
  • Abbreviations
  • About the Analyst

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uyk1pe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Industrial Rubber Products Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $173.9 Billion by 2030 - The Evolution of Rubber Manufacturing Processes and Technologies

Global Industrial Rubber Products Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $173.9 Billion by 2030 - The Evolution of Rubber Manufacturing Processes and Technologies

The "Industrial Rubber Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Industrial...
Global Heat Pumps Industry Report, 2022 and 2023-2030: Carbon Footprint Management Strategies to Propel Market Growth

Global Heat Pumps Industry Report, 2022 and 2023-2030: Carbon Footprint Management Strategies to Propel Market Growth

The "Heat Pumps - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Heat Pumps Market to Reach...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.