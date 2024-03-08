Europe Electric Farm Tractor Market Projected to Escalate, Reaching $63.20 Million by 2028 Driven by Advanced Battery Technology and Future Connectivity Trends

DUBLIN, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Electric Farm Tractor Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European agricultural sector is undergoing a significant transformation, with sustainability and technology integration at the forefront of this evolution. The Europe electric farm tractor market is witnessing a remarkable ascendancy and is anticipated to soar from a valuation of $32.94 million in the year 2023 to an estimated $63.20 million by 2028, achieving a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.92% over the forecast period.

Market Drivers and Growth Prospects



An in-depth analysis attributes this market growth to a confluence of factors including an upsurge in demand for sustainable farming practices, technological innovations in agricultural machinery such as energy storage systems, and governmental regulations aiming at curtailing greenhouse gas emissions from farming activities. European farmers are increasingly inclined towards adopting electric farm tractors, a trend supported by burgeoning sales figures and heightened interest among prominent industry entities.

Value Proposition for Organizations



Organizations can leverage the insights presented in this report to orient their product and innovation strategies. With a focus on providing a granular understanding of the various electric farm tractor types, their applications, operational modes, and drivetrain technologies, the study serves as a strategic compass guiding market players towards untapped opportunities.

Featuring the development strategies of key market players, the report illuminates paths to business expansion and product innovation. Industry leaders have been participating in an array of strategic endeavors including partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures, thus shaping the competitive landscape of the electric farm tractor market in Europe.

Among key industry participants, the study provides a detailed benchmarking and profiles manufacturers leading the charge in the electric farm tractor market space. These companies have been instrumental in marking the sector's growth trajectory:

Rigitrac Traktorenbau AG

CLAAS KGaA mbH

EOX Tractors (Formerly H2Trac)

EVE Srl

SABI AGRI

The report's cutting-edge market evaluation and strategic recommendations promise to aid agricultural stakeholders, equipment manufacturers, policy-makers, and investors in harnessing the full potential of the electric farm tractor market, setting the scene for a greener, more efficient future in European agriculture.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Market Definition

1.1.2 Market Trends

1.1.2.1 Advanced Battery Technology and Future Connectivity Trends

1.1.2.1.1 Advancements in Battery Technology

1.1.2.1.2 Future Connectivity Trends (5G and LoRaWAN)

1.1.2.2 Climate Smart Agriculture Practices

1.1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.3.1 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.3.2 Regulatory Bodies

1.1.3.3 Government Initiatives/Programs

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Rise in Awareness toward Sustainable Practices in Agriculture

1.2.1.2 Increased Farm Mechanization and Technology Adoption

1.2.1.3 Favoring Policies toward Electric Vehicle Adoption

1.2.1.4 Increased Demand for Electrification in Agriculture Industry

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Inadequate Charging, Network Infrastructure, and Battery Recycling Challenges

1.2.2.2 High Initial Cost of Equipment

1.2.2.3 Development of Alternative Engine Models

1.2.2.4 Limited Market Penetration Owing to Dominance of Conventional Tractors

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Development and Innovation

1.2.3.2 Market Development

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.4.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Integration of New/Advanced Technologies with Electric Farm Tractor

1.2.5.2 Opportunities in Developing Nations

1.3 Case Studies

1.3.1 Monarch Tractor Wente Vineyards Energy Case Study

1.3.2 Solectrac Inc Mushroom Farm Case Study

1.4 Start-Up Landscape

1.4.1 Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem

1.5 Impact of Russia-Ukraine Crisis on Electric Farm Tractor Market

1.6 Cost Analysis - Comparision of Conventional and Electric Tractor

1.7 Architectural/Technical Comparison of Key Products in the Market

1.8 Role of Agrivoltaics in Electric Farm Tractor Market

1.9 Key Battery Technologies

1.9.1 Lithium-Ion Battery

1.9.2 Nickel, Mercury-Based Batteries, and Others



2 Region

2.1 Europe

2.1.1 Market

2.1.1.1 Key Companies in Europe

2.1.1.2 Business Drivers

2.1.1.3 Business Challenges

2.1.2 Application

2.1.2.1 Europe Electric Farm Tractor Market (by Application)

2.1.3 Product

2.1.3.1 Europe Electric Farm Tractor Market (by Mode of Operation)

2.1.3.2 Europe Electric Farm Tractor Market (by Drivetrain Technology)

2.1.4 Europe Electric Farm Tractor Market (by Country)

2.1.4.1 Germany

2.1.4.2 France

2.1.4.3 Netherlands

2.1.4.4 Norway

2.1.4.5 Sweden

2.1.4.6 Greece

2.1.4.7 Switzerland

2.1.4.8 Ukraine

2.1.4.9 Belgium

2.1.4.10 Rest-of-Europe

2.2 U.K.



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Electric Farm Tractor Companies

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Rigitrac Traktorenbau AG

3.2.1.1 Company Overview

3.2.1.2 Role of Rigitrac Traktorenbau AG in the Electric Farm Tractor Market

3.2.1.3 Product Portfolio

3.2.1.4 Product Pricing

3.2.1.5 Customer Profiles

3.2.1.5.1 Target Customers

3.2.1.6 Analyst View

3.2.2 CLAAS KGaA mbH

3.2.3 EOX Tractors (Formerly H2Trac)

3.2.4 EVE Srl

3.2.5 SABI AGRI

3.2.6 Other Key Players



4 Research Methodology

4.1 Data Sources

4.1.1 Primary Data Sources

4.1.2 Secondary Data Sources

4.1.3 Data Triangulation

4.2 Market Estimation and Forecast

