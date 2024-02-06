Europe Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Research Report 2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe's battle against infectious diseases is getting a strategic boost with the emergence of advanced diagnostic solutions. The fresh analysis of the Europe emerging infectious disease diagnostics market predicts a robust growth trajectory, with projections from $4.70 billion in 2023 to the heights of $7.85 billion by 2033, advancing at a CAGR of 5.28%. This noteworthy expansion is driven by pivotal variables like the hefty economic toll of infectious diseases, substantial governmental backing, the call for point-of-care testing and escalated advancements in molecular diagnostics technology.

Understanding the Marketplace:

The substantial market report sheds light on the high-stakes environment of infectious disease diagnostics. A meticulous breakdown of market segments by application, technology, type of infection, disease type, end user, and regional analysis underscores an array of diagnostic methods from traditional laboratory testing to innovative point-of-care solutions that efficiently address public health concerns across Europe.

The formidable realm of polymerase chain reaction, isothermal nucleic acid amplification, next-generation sequencing, and immunodiagnostics, signifies the report's emphasis on top-tier technological advancements.

Key Segments Highlight Unmet Needs and Growth Opportunities

  • Laboratory vs. Point-of-Care Testing: Scrutiny of current infrastructure and potential growth areas.
  • PCR, INAAT, NGS, and Others: A focused look at technological drivers in the landscape.
  • Pathogen Types: Trends in the diagnosis of bacterial, viral, fungal, and other infections.
  • Disease-Specific Insights: Incisive statistics on respiratory, sexually transmitted, gastrointestinal, and other infections.
  • End User Preferences: Data reflecting demand across hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories.
  • Geographical Refinement: Analyses that drill down on the market's progress from Germany to the broader Rest-of-Europe.

Strategic Significance:

This analysis plays a cardinal role for stakeholders across the industry providing them with in-depth understanding to finesse product strategies and carve formidable competitive tactics. The elucidated market scenario is poised to guide health care providers, diagnosticians, and policymakers in navigating through Europe's infectious disease challenges and shaping a proactive future in diagnostics.

As Europe grapples with maintaining optimal public health, the upsurge in the emerging infectious disease diagnostics market represents the union of innovation with prudence, setting the stage for impactful health outcomes in years to come.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology

1 Markets
1.1 Market Outlook
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria
1.1.3 Key Findings
1.2 Industry Outlook
1.2.1 Market Overview
1.2.1.1 Timeline of Emerging Technologies for Infectious Disease Diagnostics
1.2.1.2 Advantages and Limitations of Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostic Technologies
1.2.1.3 Advantages and Limitations of Point-of-Care Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics
1.2.1.4 Current Market Landscape of Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics
1.2.1.5 Future Potential
1.2.1.5.1 CRISPR
1.2.1.5.2 NGS
1.2.1.5.3 INAAT
1.2.1.5.4 Digital PCR (dPCR)
1.2.2 Patent Analysis
1.2.2.1 By Year
1.2.2.2 By Country/Organization
1.2.3 Pipeline Analysis
1.2.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Infectious Disease Diagnostics
1.2.4.1 Post-COVID-19 Scenario: A Paradigm Shift to Home-Based Testing
1.2.5 Supply Chain Analysis
1.3 Market Dynamics
1.3.1 Impact Analysis
1.3.2 Drivers
1.3.2.1 Economic Burden of Infectious Diseases
1.3.2.2 Government Support to Advance Research and Facilitate Early Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases Through Funding and Collaboration
1.3.2.3 Increasing Demand for Point-of-Care (POC) and Syndromic Testing
1.3.2.4 Technological Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics
1.3.2.4.1 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Techniques (INAATs)
1.3.2.4.2 Digital PCR
1.3.2.4.3 CRISPR Technologies
1.3.3 Restraints
1.3.3.1 Poor Reimbursement for Molecular Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases
1.3.3.2 Erratic Trend in Infectious Disease Epidemic Outbreaks Globally
1.3.3.3 Lack of an Established Framework for NGS-based Tests for Infectious Diseases
1.3.4 Opportunities
1.3.4.1 Potential of Molecular Diagnostic Tests in Low-Resource Settings
1.3.4.2 Potential of Rapid Point-of-Care Tests in Managing Antimicrobial Resistance

2 Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market (by Region)
2.1 Europe Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
2.1.1 Regulatory Framework
2.1.2 Market Dynamics
2.1.2.1 Impact Analysis
2.1.3 Market Sizing and Forecast
2.1.3.1 Europe Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market (by Application)
2.1.3.2 Europe Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market (by Technology)
2.1.3.3 Europe Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market (by Type of Infection)
2.1.3.4 Europe Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market (by Disease Type)
2.1.3.5 Europe Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market (by End User)
2.1.3.5.1 Germany
2.1.3.5.2 U.K.
2.1.3.5.3 France
2.1.3.5.4 Italy
2.1.3.5.5 Spain
2.1.3.5.6 Rest-of-Europe

3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
3.1 Competitive Landscape
3.1.1 Overview
3.1.2 Corporate Strategies
3.1.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
3.1.2.2 Synergistic Activities
3.1.2.3 Business Expansions and Funding
3.1.3 Business Strategies
3.1.3.1 Product Launches/Upgradations/Approvals
3.2 Market Share Analysis
3.3 Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Ecosystem Active Players
3.4 Company Profiles
3.4.1 bioMerieux S.A.
3.4.1.1 Company Overview
3.4.1.2 Role of bioMerieux S.A. in the Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
3.4.1.3 Financials
3.4.1.1 Recent Developments
3.4.1.2 Analyst Perspective
3.4.2 DiaSorin S.p.A.
3.4.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
3.4.4 QIAGEN N.V.
3.4.5 Tecan Trading AG
3.4.6 Siemens Healthineers AG
3.5 Company Snapshots
3.5.1 En Carta Diagnostics
3.5.1.1 Company Overview
3.5.1.2 Role of En Carta Diagnostics in the Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

