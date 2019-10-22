Europe Endodontic Devices Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product ; End User and Country

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe Endodontic Devices Market to 2027 – Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Instruments, Endodontic Consumables); End User (Dental Clinics, Dental Hospitals, Dental Academic and Research Institutes), and Country

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815400/?utm_source=PRN

Endodontic Devices market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 546.55 Mn in the year 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 847.53 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as increasing incidence of dental diseases, increasing aging population. On the other hand, absence of reimbursement coupled with high cost of dental care in some of the European countries is limiting the growth of market is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The elderly population is defined as group of people aged 65 and over.Aging population is poised to become one of the most significant social transformations of the twenty-first century.



The geriatric population has been increasing rapidly across the globe.According to the data published by the United Nations, in 2017, there were an estimated 962 million people aged 60 or over in the world, which comprised of 13 per cent of the Europe population.



The geriatric population is estimated to grow at a rate of 3% every year.

The geriatric population in the Europe in 2015 were approximate to 15% and is estimated to grow 22% by 2050, the elderly population in 2015 were approximate to the 17% and is expected to reach 27% by 2050.At present, Europe has the highest population aged 60 years and above.



The number of ageing population in the world is projected to reach around 1.4 billion in 2030 and it will reach around 2.1 billion in 2050, and is expected to reach up to 3.1 billion in 2100. Ageing has been linked with the various dental diseases and disorders due to problems related to it. The rise in the geriatric population is leading to the increasing incidences of tooth loss, therefore, the market for the endodontic devices is likely to propel during the forecast period.

The Europe endodontic devices market on the basis of product was segmented into instruments and consumables. In 2018, the endodontic consumables segment held a largest market share of 53.66% of the endodontic devices market, by product. The endodontic consumables segment is also expected to dominate its market share in 2027 as the consumables are widely used for several times. The rising number of patients for the root canal procedures are contributing for the rise in the endodontic consumables. The segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 5.5% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Some of the secondary sources used for validations and data mining in the Europe endodontic devices market includes French Institute for Dental Research, Association Dentaire Française (ADF), National Health Services (NHS), World Health Organization (WHO), and others.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815400/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

