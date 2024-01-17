Europe EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2023-2032: Abundance and Remarkable Stability of Exosomes Compared to CfDNA or CTCs Driving Developments

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe EV-based liquid biopsy market was valued at $18.88 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $115.34 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 20.30% during the forecast period 2023-2032.

The Europe EV-based liquid biopsy market is expected to be driven by ongoing technological advancements, increasing adoption by healthcare providers, and a growing focus on personalized medicine.



The use of EV-based liquid biopsy, that offers many advantages over conventional biopsy techniques, has transformed the diagnosis and monitoring of disease. The field of healthcare diagnostics has been revolutionized by its non-invasiveness, real-time monitoring capabilities, and potential for early disease diagnosis.

EV-based liquid biopsy has improved patient outcomes, decreased expenses associated with healthcare, and provided a less intrusive and more accessible means of monitoring and diagnosing diseases, including cancer. Furthermore, the market expansion is anticipated to be aided by the entry of many established companies, including Bio-Techne Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



In addition, the market expansion for EV-based liquid biopsies has created economic opportunities, prompted industrial participants to collaborate with academic institutions, and sparked research and development efforts.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: EV-based liquid biopsy has tremendous growth potential due to its ability to revolutionize non-invasive cancer detection and monitoring. By analyzing the cargo of EVs, researchers can gain insights into the presence, type, and characteristics of tumors without directly accessing the tumor site.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the EV-based liquid biopsy market have been analyzed and profiled in the study, including manufacturers. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the EV-based liquid biopsy market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Analyst's Perspective on EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market



The EV-based liquid biopsy market is experiencing rapid growth due to the use of EV-based liquid biopsy in both clinical and research settings, primarily focused on detecting and monitoring prostate, pancreatic, ovarian, lung, and bladder cancers. Further, the amplified funding and dedicated research efforts in EV-based liquid biopsy market is a major driver of market growth.

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the amount of funding being directed toward EV-based liquid biopsy research. This is due to the growing recognition of the potential of EVs to revolutionize cancer diagnostics. Therefore, the impact of the aforementioned factors is expected to drive the EV-based liquid biopsy market in the near future.

What is EV-based liquid biopsy?

What is the market size and future potential of Europe EV-based liquid biopsy?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities and their respective impacts in the Europe EV-based liquid biopsy market?

What are the key development strategies that have been implemented by the major players in order to sustain the competitive market?

Abcam plc

Qiagen N.V.

Malvern Panalytical Ltd

Lonza Group AG

