Europe Fixed Broadband Market Trends Report 2023: FTTH/B will Account for 73.3% of Total Fixed Broadband Lines in 2028, Up from 50.7% in 2023

'Fixed Broadband Market Trends and Opportunities in Europe - 2023,' provides an executive-level overview of the fixed broadband market in Europe. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insights into the fixed market, analyzing key trends, and growth drivers in the region.



'Europe as a region is largely an advanced fixed broadband market. Governments and regulators are working in tandem to drive and develop fixed broadband infrastructure and adoption, especially in regards to FTTH/B - with major high-speed broadband coverage targets set across Europe.



The European Commission (EC) has a vision to transform Europe into a gigabit society and to become a digital single market. The EC's targets include a 100 Mbps broadband coverage across all member states by 2025 and upgradable later to Gigabit connectivity. Often, member states opt for FTTH/B to achieve these targets. Major government-backed national broadband plans will drive fiber coverage, faster Internet speeds, and boost competition.



Fixed broadband development also provides more service bundling and monetization opportunities for telcos - e.g., OTT video, cloud gaming, home office solutions (e.g., UC&C), and smart home services.



Ongoing structural/functional separation trends in Europe, aimed at creating fiber wholesalers, open access to the acceleration of fiber deployments.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Section 1: Europe in a Global Context: This section provides a comparison of Europe's macro-economic KPIs, fixed telecoms market size, and trends with other regions.

Section 2: Regional Market Trends and Competitive Dynamics: This section analyzes the competitive dynamics that have been shaping the European fixed broadband markets over the past few years, including market entries, market exits, consolidations, and M&A activities.

Section 3: Fixed Broadband Subscription Trends: Provides analysis, historical figures, and forecasts of fixed broadband subscriptions and usage trends in the region as well as their growth drivers.

Section 4: Fixed Broadband Revenue Trends: Examines changes in the breakdown of overall revenue and ARPU over 2023-2028.

Section 5: Key findings: A summary of key findings and growth opportunities for Europe's fixed broadband market.

Scope

Fixed broadband lines penetration of the population will reach 33.5% in 2023, and will further expand to 38.4% in 2028.

Fixed broadband lines in Europe will reach 324.8 million in 2028. The total broadband market will be led by the FTTH/B segment, which will increase by 95.1 million lines between 2023 and 2028.

FTTH/B will account for 73.3% of total fixed broadband lines in 2028, up from 50.7% in 2023.

Between 2021 and 2026, operators in Europe will generate a cumulative $462.3 billion in fixed Internet services revenue.

Reasons to Buy

This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination through forward-looking analysis of Europe's fixed broadband markets trends in a concise analytical format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Europe's fixed broadband markets.

fixed broadband markets. The report is designed for an executive-level audience, with charts and tables boasting presentation quality.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive actionable insights will help operators, equipment vendors, and other telecom industry players better position to seize the growth opportunities in Europe's evolving fixed broadband market.

Key Topics Covered:

Europe's fixed broadband markets -key takeaways

Europe highlights

Section 1: Europe in a Global Context

Europe's Demographics at a Glance

Europe in a Global Context

Section 2: Competitive Dynamics

Regulatory Drivers of Fixed Broadband in Europe

Major Competitive Changes in Europe

National Broadband Plans: A Key Growth Driver of Fixed Broadband in Europe

Europe's Main Competitive Market Trends

Section 3: Fixed Broadband Subscription Trends

Internet User Trends in Europe

Fixed Broadband Technology Trends in Europe

Section 4: Fixed BroadbandRevenueTrends

Fixed Broadband ARPU in Europe

Fixed Broadband Revenue Trends in Europe

Section 5: Key Findings and Recommendations

Key Findings and Recommendations

Appendix

Acronyms and Definitions

