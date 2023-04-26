Europe Frontotemporal Dementia Market Research Report 2023: Growing Prevalence of Dementia & Increasing Number of Clinical Trials - Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities to 2028

DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Frontotemporal Dementia Market By Drug Class Type (Cognitive Enhancers, Antipsychotics, Antidepressants, CNS Stimulants, Others), By Disease Type, By End User, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe frontotemporal dementia market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2024-2028

The growing prevalence of dementia, along with the growing aging population in the region, is anticipated to facilitate the growth of the market. The gradual increase in the number of new cases of dementia registered directly every year is strengthening the growth of the frontotemporal dementia market.

Moreover, the rising funding provided by the government as well as by several non-profit organizations for the target disease care, support, and R&D activities to develop new drugs are the major factor propelling the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the advent of novel Frontotemporal dementia therapies as well as new diagnosing biomarkers, are projected to augment the growth of the market. The rising number of clinical trials in the region is propelling the growth of the market.



Frontotemporal dementia refers to a group of uncommon brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. These areas of the brain are generally associated with personality, behavior, and language. It often begins between the age of 40 and 65.



Growing Prevalence of Dementia



The growing incidence of dementia among European people is likely to impel the growth of the market. In 2019, the occurrence of dementia in Europe was roughly 188 per 100,000 population.

The growing geriatric population is more susceptible to dementia than the younger generation due to their rising age, which, in turn, is projected to propel the growth of the market. In 2019, about 45 percent of women and 30 percent of men aged 90 years and above were living with dementia in Europe. Generally, the share of women living with dementia in Europe was much higher when compared to men.



Increasing Number of Clinical Trials



There is a large number of clinical studies which are going on for frontotemporal dementia in the region, which is projected to bolster the growth of the market. There is a total of 25 clinical studies which are completed in Europe.



Recent Developments

In 2022, AviadoBio, a pioneering, pre-clinical stage gene therapy company that emphasized developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with neurodegenerative disorders, announced that both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Commission (EC) had granted orphan designation to AVB-101, a one-time gene therapy for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

In 2021, Centogene N.V., a commercial-stage company that emphasized producing data-driven insights to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases, announced that they had enrolled the first patient in the international EFRONT Study, an observational study to know the prevalence of genetic mutations in patients with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe frontotemporal dementia market.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Eli Lilly Italia - S.P.A.

Pfizer Deutschland GmbH.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca GmbH

Sanofi S.A

Allergen plc

Johnson & Johnson

Viatris Inc.

Report Scope:



Europe Frontotemporal Dementia Market, By Drug Class Type:

Cognitive Enhancers

Antipsychotics

Antidepressants

CNS Stimulants

Others

Europe Frontotemporal Dementia Market, By Disease Type:

Frontotemporal Dementia

Primary Progressive Aphasia

Others

Europe Frontotemporal Dementia Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Europe Frontotemporal Dementia Market, By Country:

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Poland

Sweden

