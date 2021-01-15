Europe Furniture Industry Report 2020: Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Global and European Sector
The first part of this study goes in-depth into the role of Europe in the world furniture context and provides historical series for furniture production, consumption and trade, the main factors affecting the competitiveness of European producers (labour cost, availability of raw materials and components, investments in technology and machinery, research and development, innovations and policy issues), imports penetration, export orientation, description of the main furniture manufacturing countries.
European furniture market potentials and development insights: insights concerning the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global and European furniture sector, future perspectives for the furniture sector in Europe, furniture market forecasts up to 2021.
Furniture manufacturing system and trends in furniture production by sub-segment (upholstered furniture, kitchen furniture, office furniture, other furniture).
Top furniture manufacturers in Europe: the competitive system analysis includes figures for the leading 100 European furniture companies (company name, country, website, activity, furniture specialization, total turnover and number of employees, share of furniture on total sales) ranked by their turnover.
Around 1300 short profiles of furniture manufacturers are also provided, with information on their activity, product portfolio, turnover range, employees range, email address and website.
COUNTRY ANALYSIS: 30 COUNTRY REPORTS.
For each considered country (Austria, Belgium-Lux, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom):
- Outline of the market and macroeconomic trends
- Production, consumption, imports and exports of furniture for the time series 2014-2019
- Trading partners
- Manufacturing system
- Consumption by region (when available)
- Short profiles of leading furniture manufacturers.
Key Topics Covered:
THE EUROPEAN FURNITURE SECTOR
- Future perspectives for the European furniture sector
- Furniture consumption forecasts to 2021
- The role of Europe in the global furniture context
- Europe and the rest of the world. Furniture production, consumption, exports, imports
- The integration process within Europe
- International furniture trade
- Traditional and growing manufacturing countries within Europe and the integration of productive systems
- Furniture production in Europe, 2014-2019. By area and by country.
- A brief description of the main furniture manufacturing countries
- Factors affecting competitiveness of European furniture producers
- Labour cost and skilled labour availability
- Availability of raw materials and components. The value chain
- Investments in technology and machinery
- Research and Design
- Policy issues
- The competitive system
- Top 100 major European furniture manufacturers: company name, country, website, activity, furniture specialisation, total turnover and number of employees, share of furniture on total sales
- The European furniture market development
- Furniture consumption in Europe, 2014-2019. By area and by country.
- Market sources: national production, European market integration and import flows
- Trade balance
- The growing degree of market openness
- Import penetration
- Export orientation
- Trends in furniture sub-segments and specialization
- Trends in furniture production by segment (upholstered furniture, kitchen furniture, office furniture, other furniture)
COUNTRY ANALYSIS:
Outline of the market, macroeconomic trends, production, consumption, imports and exports of furniture for the time series 2014-2019, trading partners, manufacturing productive system and consumption by region.
Companies Mentioned
