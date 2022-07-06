Europe GMP Testing Service Market 2021-2031: Featuring Key Players Pace Analytical, Covance, Charles River Laboratories & Others

DUBLIN, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe GMP Testing Service Market 2021-2031 by Service Type, Service Provider, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe GMP testing service market was valued at $ 846.0 million in 2021 and will grow by 6.9% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the growing pharmaceutical industry and the increasing need for developing novel drugs and medical devices, the rising outsourcing activities for quality assurance, and the fast-growing cosmetics industry and food & beverage industry.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces.

Based on Service Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Product/Process Validation Testing

Bioanalytical Services

Packaging and Shelf-life Testing

Other Service Types

Based on Service Provider, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

In-house Facilities

Outsourced Facilities

By End User, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Cosmetic Companies

Food and Beverage Companies

Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of national markets by Service Type, Service Provider, and End User over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



