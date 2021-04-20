Europe High Speed Connector Industry to 2027 - Increasing Developments in Network Services Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe High Speed Connector Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the European high speed connector market is expected to reach US$ 910.30 million by 2027 from US$ 543.47 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 % from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the Europe high speed connector market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Rising electronics and infotainment systems in automotive sector and growth in networking and communication sector are the major factor driving the growth of the Europe high speed connector market. However, costly and technical challenges hinder the growth of Europe high speed connector market.



In case of COVID-19, Europe is highly affected specially the UK and Russia. The European electronic component manufacturers are also experiencing tough times to supply their products in adequate quantities to respective customers. This is majorly due to the significant disruption in raw material supply chain business. The electronic components or high speed connector manufacturers are witnessing two or more weeks of delay in receiving raw materials, which is pressurizing the manufacturers to slow down the production pace, which is showcasing the declination trend in revenue generation. The UK and France have numerous electronic component manufacturers, while the Russia has significantly large number of equipment manufacturing sectors ranging from communication equipment manufacturers, aerospace & defense contractors, and automotive OEMs. The emergence of COVID-19 virus has negatively impacted the businesses of European equipment manufacturers as well as high speed connector market. Additionally, the UK, France, Germany, and Italy have been observing the second wave of COVID-19 over the past couple of weeks, which has again compelled the manufacturers to restrict their production unit workforce, resulting in deceleration in high speed connector demand.



The Europe high speed connector market is segmented based on product, application, and country. Based on product, the market is segmented into board-to-cable, board-to-board, and others. The board-to-board segment held the largest market share in 2019 and board-to-cable segment is expected to be fastest growing during forecast period. Based on application, the market is segmented into communication, automotive, aerospace & defense, energy & power, electronics, and others. The aerospace & defense sector held the largest market share in 2019 and automotive sector is expected to be fastest growing during forecast period.



Fujitsu Limited; Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.; IMS Connector Systems GmbH; Molex, LLC; OMRON Corporation; SAMTEC, Inc.; TE Connectivity Ltd.; Yamaichi Electronics Co., Ltd. are among the leading companies in the Europe high speed connector market. The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2020, Hirose Electric Co. Ltd. had launched new FX26 series that is a high contact reliable and durable board-to-board floating connector with a -40? to 140? operating temperature. This FX26 series had won the CES 2020 innovation award in-vehicle intelligence & transportation category held in Las Vegas, USA, and 16th JPCA (Japan Printed Circuit Association) show award.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Europe course authoring software market

course authoring software market Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Europe course authoring software market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

course authoring software market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging market.

Scrutinize in-depth Europe market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the course authoring software market, as well as those hindering it

market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the course authoring software market, as well as those hindering it Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Europe High Speed Connector Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Europe High Speed Connector Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growth in Networking and Communication Sector

5.1.2 Rising Electronics and Infotainment Systems in Automotive Sector

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Costly and Technical Challenges

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Developments in Network Services

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Flexible, High-Speed, water-resistant, Small Size Connector

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. High Speed Connectors Market - Europe Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Europe High Speed Connector Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Players Ranking



7. Europe High Speed Connector Market Analysis, by Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe High Speed Connector Market, By Product (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Board-to-Cable

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Board-to-Cable: High Speed Connector Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Board-to-Board

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Board-to-Board: High Speed Connector Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Others: High Speed Connector Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Europe High Speed Connector Market, by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe High Speed Connector Market, by Application (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Communication

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Communication: High Speed Connector Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Automotive

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Automotive: High Speed Connector Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Aerospace & Defense

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Aerospace & Defense: High Speed Connector Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 Energy & Power

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Energy & Power: High Speed Connector Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.7 Electronics

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Electronics: High Speed Connector Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Others: High Speed Connector Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Europe High Speed Connector Market Country Analysis

9.1.1 Europe: High Speed Connector Market, by Key Country

9.1.1.1 France: High Speed Connector Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.1.1.1.1 France: High Speed Connector Market, by Product

9.1.1.1.2 France: High Speed Connector Market, by Application

9.1.1.2 Germany: High Speed Connector Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.1.1.2.1 Germany: High Speed Connector Market, by Product

9.1.1.2.2 Germany: High Speed Connector Market, by Application

9.1.1.3 Italy: High Speed Connector Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.1.1.3.1 Italy: High Speed Connector Market, by Product

9.1.1.3.2 Italy: High Speed Connector Market, by Application

9.1.1.4 UK: High Speed Connector Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.1.1.4.1 UK: High Speed Connector Market, by Product

9.1.1.4.2 UK: High Speed Connector Market, by Application

9.1.1.5 Russia: High Speed Connector Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.1.1.5.1 Russia: High Speed Connector Market, by Product

9.1.1.5.2 Russia: High Speed Connector Market, by Application

9.1.1.6 Rest of Europe: High Speed Connector Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.1.1.6.1 Rest of Europe: High Speed Connector Market, by Product

9.1.1.6.2 Rest of Europe: High Speed Connector Market, by Application



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development



12. Company Profiles

12.1 SAMTEC, Inc.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Molex, LLC

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 TE Connectivity Ltd.

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Yamaichi Electronics Co., Ltd.

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Fujitsu Limited

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 OMRON Corporation

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 IMS Connector Systems GmbH

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Word Index



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tk98a1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

