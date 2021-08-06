Europe, India, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) Fresh Blueberry Market Expected to Reach USD 1,693.5 Million by 2027, With a CAGR Of 7.1% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Europe, India, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) Fresh Blueberry Market by Natures (Organic and Conventional), Distribution Channels (Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Departmental Stores, Retail Stores, and Online Channel), End-uses (Business to Business (B2B) (Sauces and Dressings, Bakery & Confectionery, Snacks & Savory, Ice Creams & Shakes, and Others) and Business to Consumers (B2C))), and Regions: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027", the market was valued at USD 1,075.7 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of around 7.1% by the year 2027. Blueberries are known as king of antioxidant fruits. They are often labeled as superfoods, as they are rich in nutrients, low on calories, convenient, and are good for the health. Furthermore, blueberries can be eaten fresh or incorporated into a variety of recipes, as they are sweet and impart a beautiful purple-blue hue to the food. They can also be purchased frozen. Various benefits associated with blueberries include protection against cancer and heart diseases, helps maintain mental health, maintain blood pressure, and improves bone strength. Blueberries comprise of a plant compound known as anthocyanin, which give blueberries their color and several other health benefits. One cup of blueberries gives 24% of a person daily recommended allowance of vitamin C.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

AGRAL PROD S.R.L.

Berry Plantation BETEC

BERRYNEST SAT H-0023

BlueBerry LLC

Blueberryfields bvba

Dealul cu Afine S.R.L.

Family Garden LLC

Qualiprim

Winterwood Farms Ltd.

The Summer Berry Company

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

Download PDF Sample here: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/1275

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that cover their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Fresh Blueberry Market

On the basis of Nature, the Europe, India, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) fresh blueberry market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. The organic segment held 25.8% share of the market in 2019 owing to the increasing consumption of natural and minimally processed food. The conventional segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period owing to its low prices and more supply than organic blueberries.

Based on Distribution Channels, the Europe, India, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) fresh blueberry market is classified as hypermarkets/supermarkets, departmental stores, retail stores, and online channel. The hypermarkets/supermarket segment accounted for 47.2% share of the market in 2019 and is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. The online segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing online shopping to avoid crowded places and physical contact.

On the basis of End-uses, the market is classified as business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumers (B2C). The business-to-business (B2B) segment is further divided into sauces and dressings, bakery & confectionery, snacks & savory products, ice creams, and others. The B2B segment accounted for 27.1% share of the market in 2019 and is expected to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rising occurrence of health problems associated with food products, increasing vegan and flexitarian population, and high consumer preference for functional food. The B2C segment is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, as blueberry contains various vitamin and minerals, which are beneficial for hair, skin, and eyes.

In terms of Geographies, the fresh blueberry market is fragmented into Europe, India, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Europe is a promising region of the market. The region constituted 95.2% share in 2019. The market in this region is expected to grow due to increasing awareness regarding health among consumers. The market in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period owing to the increasing trend of healthy snacking. The market in Europe is expected to grow at a substantial pace during the forecast period due to increasing preference for food products containing blueberries owing to rising awareness regarding health and benefits of consuming blueberries such as reduction in the risk of obesity, heart diseases, diabetes, and overall mortality.

To Buy the Complete Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/report/fresh-blueberry-market-europe-india-and-middle-east-africa-mea-industry-analysis

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Top six market player including Winterwood Farms Ltd., Berry Plantation BETEC, The Summer Berry Company, Qualiprim, AGRAL PROD S.R.L., and Blueberryfields bvba.

Europe accounts for a major share of the market, followed by Middle East & Africa (MEA). The market in Middle East & Africa (MEA) is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

accounts for a major share of the market, followed by & (MEA). The market in & (MEA) is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period. The consumption of fresh blueberries is rising worldwide, especially in emerging economies due to growing health consciousness.

The Europe and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are expected to generate large revenue during the forecast period owing to growing population, increasing urbanization.

Read 134 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Europe, India, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) Fresh Blueberry Market by Natures (Organic and Conventional), Distribution Channels (Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Departmental Stores, Retail Stores, and Online Channel), End-uses (Business to Business (B2B) (Sauces and Dressings, Bakery & Confectionery, Snacks & Savory, Ice Creams & Shakes, and Others) and Business to Consumers (B2C))), and Regions (Europe, India, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)) - Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2028"

For Any Questions on This Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/1275

Key Segments Covered

By Natures

Organic

Conventional

By Distribution Channels

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Departmental Stores

Retail Stores

Online Channel

By End-uses

Business to Business (B2B)

Sauces and Dressings



Bakery & Confectionery



Snacks & Savory



Ice Creams & Shakes



Others

Business to Consumers (B2C)

By Regions

Europe

Romania



Spain



Poland



Rest of Europe

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) UAE



Morocco



Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Other Trending Reports:

Fresh Compressed Yeast Market by Category (Baker's Yeast, Brewer's Yeast, Bio-ethanol Yeast and Feed Yeast) Application (Functional food, Feed, Beverage Industry and Others) and Regions ( Asia Pacific , North America , Latin America , Europe , and Middle East & Africa ) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2028

Organic food and Beverages Market by Product Types (Organic Foods [Organic Fruit & Vegetables, Organic Meat, Fish & Poultry, Organic Dairy Products, Organic Frozen & Processed Foods, Others] and Organic Beverages [ Fruit and Vegetable Juices, Dairy, Coffee, Tea, and Others], Distribution Channels (Online Retailers and Offline Retailers [Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others], and Regions ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa ) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2028

Medical Foods Market by Route of Administration (Oral, Enteral), Product (Pills, Powder, and Others [Liquid, Semi-liquid, Semi-solid]), Application (Chronic Kidney Disease, Minimal Hepatic Encephalopathy, Chemotherapy-induced Diarrhea, Pathogen Related Infections, Diabetic Neuropathy, ADHD, Depression, Alzheimer's Disease, Nutritional Deficiency, Orphan Diseases [Phenylketonuria, Eosinophilic Esophagitis, FPIES, and Others], and Other), Sales Channel (Online Sales, Retail Sales, and Institutional Sales), and Regions ( Asia Pacific , North America , Latin America , Europe , and Middle East & Africa ) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021–2028

Global Fresh Pasta Sauce Market by Type ( Red Sauce , Green Sauce, White Sauce, Black Sauce), By Application (<20 Ages, 20-50 Ages, >50) And By Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast To 2028

Global Processed Meat Market by Type (Fresh Processed, Chilled And Frozen, Canned), By Application (Convenience Stores, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Specialist And Independent Retailers) And By Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast To 2028

About Growth Market Reports:

Growth Market Reports provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". Growth Market Reports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:

Alex Mathews

1st Floor, Kalpavruksha Office No 1,

GK Lane Number 3,

Ingawale Nagar, Pimple Nilakh, Pune,

Maharashtra 411027

Phone: +1 909 414 1393

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://growthmarketreports.com

SOURCE Growth Market Reports