Europe Industrial Workwear Markets, 2020-2027: Innovations of New Products and Designing Multifunctional Garments to Escalate the Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Industrial Workwear Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product Type, End-use Industry, Fit Type and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Innovations of New Products and Designing Multifunctional Garments to Escalate Europe Industrial Workwear Market at 9.4% CAGR During 2020-2027.



The market was valued at US$3,588.69 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$7,254.17 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.



Industrial workwear is defined as a type of protective clothing which helps to protect the wearer's body from several fatalities and industrial hazards caused from chemicals, fires, oil and others. These forms of clothing also include special protective and functional clothing, which safeguards wearer from pollution and infection at the workplace.



Such type of clothing and apparels are generally composed of Nomex and Proban fabrics which are known for its heat and abrasion resistance. With the growing focus towards employee safety at workplace along with Introduction of innovative technologies in industrial workwear including ultra-lightweight and durable fabrics, and ventilated designs for air ventilation inside the wearer's body are some of the trend which are expected to proliferate the growth of industrial workwear market in Europe.



The growth of industrial workwear market in Europe is supported by the rising trends towards sustainability along with technological innovation. The demand for lighter protective apparel and equipment has risen owing to the growing focus towards comfortability, safety and durability. Further, producers are incorporating better properties in their fabric such as flex and stretch along with garment softness and breathability in order to improve the wearer comfort. The manufacturers are looking forwards to deploy innovations around comfort without overlooking the need for protection.



The rising need for lighter workwear has driven the innovations in textiles and has ultimately led to modifications in garment design. For instance, the flame-resistant fabrics are now-a-days treated effectively in order to assure that the materials are properly coated. In future, the use of 3D printing is expected to replace traditional knitting and would alter the way protective clothing components are constructed. Additionally, the improvements in fibres and technologies have motivated the manufacturers to produce protective clothing which ideal to sustain multi-hazard environments, which means that a single garment can be used to endure concurrent hazards.



For an instance, currently, the production of inherent and treated fabrics are mixed with liquid-proof membranes so as to safeguard against particular hazards including electric arc flash hydrocarbon flash fire, and chemical splash, as well as steam and hot liquid. All such factors are expected to proliferate the growth of the market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Industrial Workwear Market



The outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Chemical and material is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as office and factory shutdown, supply chain breaks, and technology event cancellations, as a result of this outbreak.



