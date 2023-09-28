Europe Infusion Therapy Market Research Report 2023: A Projected 1.3 Billion Market by 2029 - Device Market Trends and Projections

28 Sep, 2023, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Infusion Therapy Market Size, Share & COVID19 Impact Analysis 2023-2029 MedSuite Includes: Infusion Pumps, Intravenous Sets, Needless Connectors, Stopcocks & Blood Transfusion Sets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2022, the European market for infusion therapy devices achieved a valuation of $1.1 billion. Over the forecast period, it is expected to experience significant growth, reaching a value of at least €1.3 billion by 2029.
This extensive medical market research encompassed a comprehensive analysis of 46 infusion therapy firms operating within the European landscape. Employing our meticulous methodology, we gleaned valuable insights into market dimensions, unit sales, company market standings, and generated precise forecasts.
Our complete report suite on the European infusion therapy devices market encompasses six distinct categories: infusion pumps, intravenous (IV) sets, needleless connectors (NLCs), IV filters, stopcocks, and blood transfusion sets. Each category undergoes further segmentation based on specific distinguishing criteria.
The infusion pump market is categorized by the type of infusion, including large-volume pumps, syringe pumps, patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) pumps, electronic ambulatory pumps, and disposable ambulatory pumps. Furthermore, each sub-segment of pumps is meticulously segmented by care settings.
The IV set market follows suit, being segmented by tubing type, such as pump IV sets, gravity IV sets, secondary IV sets, and IV extension sets. These IV set types are also stratified by care settings. As for the needleless connector market, it undergoes segmentation based on displacement type, encompassing negative, positive, neutral, and anti-reflux neutral displacement connectors. Additionally, this market is segmented by device type (standalone and integrated) and care settings.
Insights into the Infusion Therapy Market:
The increasing elderly population in Europe serves as a major driver for the infusion therapy device market. With the aging demographic, there is a heightened demand for frequent and chronic treatments, thereby leading to an upsurge in the need for infusion therapy devices. This trend is poised to stimulate growth in both the disposable and capital equipment markets, resulting in an escalation of unit sales during the forecast period. The growing requirement for these devices in chronic treatment settings further bolsters market expansion.
Over the past half-decade, European nations have exhibited a substantial inclination toward the rapid adoption of needleless connectors within the market. This surge in interest can be attributed to the manifold advantages these connectors offer. A key benefit lies in the enhanced patient safety they afford by reducing the risk of needlestick injuries and associated infections.
Furthermore, needleless connectors elevate convenience and efficiency by facilitating easier access and administration of medications, thus diminishing the necessity for multiple needle insertions. These advantages have played a pivotal role in propelling the widespread adoption of needleless connectors across Europe.
Market Share Insights into Infusion Therapy:
In the year 2022, B. Braun emerged as the frontrunner in the European infusion therapy device market. The company achieved significant revenue figures in the IV set and infusion pump segments, while also dominating the stopcocks market. B. Braun's capability to offer a comprehensive array of infusion therapy products tailored to diverse consumer needs has underpinned its robust market position.
Securing the second position among the leading contenders in the European infusion therapy device market in 2022 was Becton Dickinson. The company actively participated in various segments covered in this report, demonstrating notable strength in the needleless connector market.
Fresenius Kabi secured the third position among the top competitors in the European infusion therapy device market, primarily due to its cost-effective manufacturing, which has allowed hospitals and group purchasing organizations (GPOs) to enjoy more favorable pricing.
DATA TYPES INCLUDED
- Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends
- Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019
- Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Infusion Therapy market
- Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment
- Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
- COVID19 Impact On the European Infusion Therapy Market
- Procedure Numbers
- Disease Overviews and Demographic Information
- Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors
SEGMENTS COVERED
- Infusion Pump Market - MedCore - The market analysis is further broken down by:
- Product Type: Large Volume Pumps, Syringe Pumps, Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps, Electronic Ambulatory Pumps, and Disposable Ambulatory Pumps;
- Care Setting: Acute and Alternate Care Settings.
- Intravenous Set Market - MedCore - The market is comprised of the segments broken down by:
- Product Type: Tubing Type, Pump Sets, Gravity Sets, Secondary Sets, and Extension Sets;
- Care Setting: Acute and Alternate Care Settings
- Needleless Connector Market - MedCore - The market is further segmented by:
- Displacement Type: Negative, Positive, and Neutral Displacement;
- Delivery Type: Standalone and Integrated;
- Care Setting: Acute and Alternate Care Settings.
- Stopcock Market - MedCore - The in-depth analysis of the Stopcock Market.
- Blood Transfusion Set Market - MedCore - The chapter provides an overview of the Blood Transfusion Set market.
- IV Filters Market - MedCore
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- European Infusion Therapy Device Market Overview
- Competitive Analysis
- Market Trends
- Market Developments
- Markets Included
- Key Report Updates
- Version History
- Research Methodology
Impact of Covid-19 on the European Infusion Therapy Device Market
- Country Profile
- Analysis by Market Segment
- Worst Case Scenario
- Base Case Scenario
- Best Case Scenario
Disease Overview
- Disease Treatment and Diagnostic
- Cancer
- Congestive Heart Failure
- Crohn's Disease
- Hemophilia
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Patient Demographics
- Congestive Heart Failure
- Crohn's Disease
- Hemophilia
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Colon and Rectum
- Leukemia
- Lungs and Bronchus
- Pancreas
Product Assessment
- Introduction
- Product Portfolios
- Infusion Pump
- Intravenous Sets
- Pump Sets
- Gravity Sets
- Secondary Sets
- Extension Sets
- Needleless Connectors
- Split Septum and Blunt Cannula
- Mechanical Valves
- Negative Displacement Mechanical Valves
- Positive Displacement Mechanical Valves
- Neutral Displacement Mechanical Valves
- Anti-Reflux Neutral Displacement Mechanical Valves
- Antimicrobial Needleless Connectors
- Stopcocks
- Intravenous Filters
- Blood Transfusion Devices
- Regulatory Issues and Recalls
- Infusion Pump
- Intravenous Sets
- Needleless Connector
- Stopcocks
- Blood Transfusion Devices
- Clinical Trials
- Infusion Pump
- Needleless Connectors
- Blood Transfusion Devices
European Infusion Therapy Device Market Overview
- Introduction
- Currency Exchange Rate
- Market Overview & Trend Analysis
- Drivers and Limiters
- Market Drivers
- Market Limiters
- Competitive Market Share Analysis
- Mergers and Acquisitions
Company Profiles
- Avanos Medical
- B. Braun
- Baxter
- Becton Dickinson
- Belmont Medical
- Codan
- Fresenius
- Gvs Group
- Icu Medical
- Vygon
Country Profiles
- Introduction
- Population
- Gdp Per Capita
- Price Index
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Benelux
- Scandinavia
- Austria
- Switzerland
- Portugal
