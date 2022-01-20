Europe Laboratory Analytical & Life Science Instrumentation Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring Top Suppliers Such as Bio-Rad, Shimadzu, Eppendorf, BD & Co, Danaher Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe 2021: The Market for Laboratory Analytical & Life Science Instrumentation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed overview for ten technology segments of the analytical and life science instrument industry in Europe.

This report presents market size by technique, region/country, end market sector, and function, each of which is accompanied by a five-year forecast. European market share for each of the ten technology segments are included as well.

Europe has remained the second largest regional market for analytical and life science instrumentation (after North America) for many years, with steady growth in the low- to mid-single-digit range. Generally speaking, the western part of the continent is made up of highly developed, mature instrument markets, while the eastern part holds strong growth potential.

The region is a strong hub for numerous end markets and continues to face numerous challenges, such as the fallout of Brexit and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and opportunities, such as Horizon Europe and the European Green Deal.

To that end, this report seeks to take a detailed look at Europe, investigate the current trends that impact the analytical instrumentation market, and show their effects over the next five years.

This report contains:

An overview of key end markets within Europe

Market demand, forecasts, and commentary for ten technology categories, segmented by technique, sector, region, and function, with a five-year forecast through 2025

Supplier market share for each technology category

Current political and economic events that are affecting the analytical and life science instrumentation market

Top suppliers in this report include:

Agilent

Becton Dickinson

Bio-Rad

Bruker

Danaher

Eppendorf

Illumina

Mettler Toledo

MilliporeSigma/Merck

PerkinElmer

Sartorius

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher Scientific

QIAGEN

Waters

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Overview & Segmentations

Report Overview

End Market & Sector Segmentations

Function Segmentations

1,2 Background on Europe

Pharma/Bio

Academia

Ag/Food/Beverage

Environmental Testing

Hospital & Clinical

Oil/Gas & Chemicals

1.3 Technology Overview

Overview

Chromatography

Mass Spectrometry

Atomic Spectroscopy

Molecular Spectroscopy

Life Science Instrumentation

Surface Science

Materials Characterization

Lab Automation & Informatics

Sample Preparation Techniques

Lab Equipment

2. Market Demand

2.1 Overall Market

Overall Market Demand by Technology, 2020 - 2025

Overall Market Demand by Sub-region, 2020 - 2025

Overall Market Demand by Sector, 2020 - 2025

Overall Market Demand by Function, 2020 - 2025

Overall Vendor Share, 2020

2.2 Chromatography

2.3 Mass Spectrometry

2.4 Atomic Spectroscopy

2.5 Molecular Spectroscopy

2.6 Life Science Instrumentation

2.7 Surface Science

2.8 Materials Characterization

2.9 Lab Automation & Informatics

2.10 Sample Preparation Techniques

2.11 Lab Equipment

3. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j66wpi

