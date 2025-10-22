Europe Leads Dental Implants Market Growth to 2030 with Zirconia Implants Growing at over 10% CAGR, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the dental implants market is valued at USD 5.33 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 7.75 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 7.8%. The dental implant market is shifting toward faster-healing, immediate-load treatments using nanoscale surface engineering, reducing treatment times and allowing clinics to see more patients. Zirconia implants are gaining popularity over titanium due to metal sensitivities and patient demand for aesthetics, creating opportunities for manufacturers skilled in ceramic production.

Geographic Segment Insights

Europe continues to dominate the dental implant landscape, supported by strong clinical expertise, high patient spending power, and an established training ecosystem. Growing emphasis on long-term implant maintenance has encouraged manufacturers to integrate follow-up solutions into their product offerings, strengthening brand loyalty among dental professionals.

In Asia-Pacific, the market is expanding rapidly as rising dental awareness, digital workflows, and cross-border treatment trends reshape distribution models. Local manufacturers are leveraging flexible production and regional e-commerce channels to meet shifting patient preferences.

Major Factors Shaping Market Dynamics

Immediate-Load and Same-Day Implants

Adoption of immediate-load protocols is rising, enabled by nano-textured surface coatings that accelerate osseointegration and reduce healing times from months to weeks. This trend allows clinics to offer same-day restorations, enhance patient satisfaction and practice efficiency.

Expansion of Reimbursement Programs

Several countries in Europe now cover single-tooth implants under defined clinical conditions. Manufacturers bundle implants with planning software and training services, shifting from a hardware-focused model to a service-oriented approach to offset price pressures.

Focus on Antimicrobial and Specialty Coatings

Rising awareness of peri-implantitis drives demand for implants with antimicrobial coatings and advanced surface chemistries, improving long-term success and reducing revision procedures.

Comprehensive Segmental Overview

By Component

Fixture

Endosteal Implants

Subperiosteal Implants

Transosteal Implants

Intramucosal Implants

Abutment

By Material

Titanium Implants

Zirconium Implants

By Design

Root-Form Implants

Plate-Form Implants

By Type

Tapered Implants

Parallel-Walled Implants

By Procedure Type

Immediate-Load Implant Procedure

Conventional Procedure

By End User

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Regional coverage includes:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of Mordor Intelligence report:

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/dental-implants-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Strategic Market Landscape

The dental implants market is moderately fragmented, with global manufacturers and regional players focusing on product innovation, biocompatible materials, and digital workflow integration. Companies are emphasizing patient-centric designs and expanding their portfolios through partnerships, acquisitions, and technology collaborations.

Dental Implant Players Included in this Report

Institut Straumann AG

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

ZimVie Inc.

Osstem Implant Co., Ltd.

Envista Holdings (Nobel Biocare Services AG)

Dentium Co., Ltd.

Thommen Medical AG

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Solventum Corporation

Ziacom Medical SL

BioHorizons IPH Inc.

Bicon LLC

MegaGen Implant Co., Ltd.

Kyocera Medical Corporation

GC Corporation

BEGO GmbH & Co. KG

Blue Sky Bio LLC

Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd.

DIO Corporation

AlphaBio Tec.

