Europe Miticides Market Set for Growth, 2028 Forecast Highlights Bio-Based Products Surge

DUBLIN , Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Miticides Market Forecast to 2028 -Regional Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The recent market analysis report on the Europe Miticides Market offers comprehensive insights into the evolving dynamics, growth trends, and potential prospects. Amid a competitive agricultural landscape, the report underscores the significant ascendancy of bio-based miticides as pivotal factors catalyzing market expansion across Europe, with an anticipated growth from US$ 107.86 million in 2022 to US$ 142.82 million by 2028. This leap reflects a robust CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Expanding Bio-Based Miticides as a Significant Trend in Europe

Environmental concerns and an increasing preference for sustainable agriculture are driving the shift toward bio-based miticides in Europe. Stringent regulations from the European Union are fostering this pivot away from synthetic pesticides, with countries like Germany, Italy, and France taking the lead in organic farming practices. The advantages of botanical oils, such as lemon essential oil and rosemary oil, are being increasingly recognized. Organic active compounds in these natural products are hailed for their low environmental persistence and minimal toxicity to humans, signaling a notable shift towards greener plant protection solutions.

Market Overview: Europe's Strategic Paradigm Shift in Crop Protection



The European agricultural sector's pressing need to boost productivity aligns with the region's growing population needs. As a result, the market for miticides is witnessing a stronger demand to safeguard a range of crops - from fruits and vegetables to cereals and ornamentals. Organic produce's popularity and enhanced government efforts in biological farming methods are bringing bio-based miticides into the spotlight.

Extensive Market Analysis and Segment Breakdown



The detailed report categorically dissects the Europe Miticides market into various segments, including source, form, crop type, and country. The segments offer an in-depth examination, highlighting:

The synthetic segment's dominance in 2022, alongside a surging demand for bio-based alternatives.

Liquid miticides' prevalence in the market over their dry counterparts.

The fruits and vegetables segment leading market demand, and likely to continue its dominance.

Geographic market analysis revealing 'Rest of Europe ' as the frontrunner in miticides consumption.

Prominent companies, without overt mention in this release but notable in the industry such as BASF SE and Bayer AG, are making strides in the Europe Miticides market, echoing the sector's growth potential and innovative advancements.

Market Prognosis: A Vehicle for Sustainability

As the agricultural community inclines towards sustainable practices, the Europe miticides market is poised to sustain its steady growth. Enhanced by evolving consumer preferences and regulatory support, the market's trajectory is set toward an eco-conscious, productivity-enhancing paradigm.

The comprehensive report enables relevant stakeholders to understand the market's direction, with insights that are both strategic and actionable, for informed decision-making and long-term planning.

