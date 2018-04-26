Europe Over the Counter Drugs Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023

Europe over-the-counter (OTC) drugs market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 6.92% during the forecast period, reaching a total market size of US$39.56 billion in 2023 from US$26.486 billion in 2017.



Rising pharmaceutical (OTC drug) spending in European countries as an affordable treatment option is escalating the demand for OTC drugs in the region. This is supported by rising healthcare expenditure in European countries such as Germany and France where high awareness about self-care among people is increasing the use of low-priced OTC drugs for minor ailments, thus positively impacting the growth of OTC drug market in the region.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process And Design

2.2. Research Assumptions



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat Of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat Of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry In The Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis- Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Europe OTC Drugs Market By Product Category

5.1. Cough, Cold and Flu Products

5.2. Analgesics

5.3. Dermatology Products

5.4. Gastrointestinal Products

5.5. Vitamin, mineral and supplements (VMS)

5.6. Weight Loss/Dietary Products

5.7. Ophthalmic Products

5.8. Sleep Aids

5.9. Others



6. Europe OTC Drugs Market By Administration

6.1. Oral

6.2. Topical

6.3. Parenteral



7. Europe OTC Drugs Market By Geography

7.1. UK

7.2. Germany

7.3. France

7.4. Italy

7.5. Spain

7.6. Others



8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Market Share Analysis

8.2. Investment Analysis

8.3. Recent Deals

8.4. Strategies of Key Players



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Novartis AG

9.2. Sanofi

9.3. Boehringer Ingelheim

9.4. Bayer AG

9.5. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

9.6. Pfizer

9.7. GlaxoSmithKline plc

9.8. PGT Healthcare

9.9. Mylan N.V.



