Europe Patient Flow Management Markets, 2018 & 2019-2024 - Embracing Innovative Technology To Improve Patient Flow in Europe

The Europe Patient Flow Management market is expected to reach US$ 502.7 Mn in 2025 from US$ 107.2 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.8% from 2017-2025.



NHS hospitals in Europe are adopting innovative technologies like digital bed management systems to manage patient flow efficiently. The Institute for Healthcare Improvement has collaborated with more than 60 hospitals in the United Kingdom and the United States to assess factors that influence the smooth and timely flow of patients in hospital departments and to improve and implement approaches for managing the patient flow.



The patient flow management solution improves healthcare staff and resource utilization, which helps in addressing the issue of patient flow and enhances better hospital decisions by making use of comprehensive real-time data which is available to hospital management. The patient flow management solutions reduce the cost of the healthcare facilities by reducing the labor cost.



According to Statista, in the UK, in 2018, in case of accident or emergency, the patient would spend an average of 64 minutes waiting before treatment would begin. This leads to the least patient-friendly services by healthcare organizations. Thus the productivity and patient satisfaction are affected. Thus many hospitals in the UK including Royal Free London, Bart's and University College London Hospitals have adopted patient flow management solutions that have expertise in patient flow, customer service and addresses the major concerns faced by many OPDs. Thus, owing to these factors, the market is likely to grow during the forecast period.



In 2017, the standalone segment held the largest market share of 68.4% of the patient flow management, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025, by product as these systems are easily accessible and are convenient solutions. However, the integrated systems segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2017 to 2025, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 22.6% over the forecast period.



Europe patient flow management market by the type was led by the event-driven patient tracking segments. The event-driven patient tracking segment has the largest market share in 2017, which accounted for 92.3% and is expected to dominate the market in 2025. Similarly, the patient flow management market by the component was led by the software segment. Whereas, the market of the patient flow management in Europe by the delivery mode was led by the web-based segment.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Europe Patient Flow Management Market - Key Takeaways



3. Europe Patient Flow Management Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis



4. Europe Patient Flow Management Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Embracing Innovative Technology To Improve Patient Flow in Europe

4.1.2 Dearth of Healthcare Personnel in Europe

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Europe's Widening ICT Skills Gap

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Inclination of Population Towards Smartphones, Tablets & Pads

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Increasing Usage of Mobile Health Technology

4.5 Impact Analysis



5. Patient Flow Management Market - Europe Analysis

5.1 Europe Patient Flow Management Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

5.2 Market Positioning

5.3 Performance of Key Players

5.3.1 Cerner Corporation



6. Europe Patient Flow Management Market Analysis - By Product

6.1 Overview

6.2 Europe Patient Flow Management Market Shares By Product, 2017 & 2025 (%)

6.3 Europe Patient Flow Management Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Product (US$ Mn)

6.4 Integrated Market

6.5 Standalone Market



7. Europe Patient Flow Management Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Patient Flow Management Market Shares By Type, 2017 & 2025 (%)

7.3 Europe Patient Flow Management Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Type (US$ Mn)

7.4 Real-Time Locating Systems Market

7.5 Event-Driven Patient Tracking Market



8. Europe Patient Flow Management Market Analysis - By Component

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Patient Flow Management Market Shares By Component, 2017 & 2025 (%)

8.3 Europe Patient Flow Management Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Type (US$ Mn)

8.4 Software Market

8.5 Hardware Market

8.6 Services Market

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Europe Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.6.3 Consulting Services Market

8.6.4 Post-Sale & Maintenance Services Market

8.6.5 Ongoing IT Support & Implementation Services Market



9. Europe Patient Flow Management Market Analysis - By Delivery Mode

9.1 Overview

9.2 Europe Patient Flow Management Market Shares By Delivery Mode, 2017 & 2025 (%)

9.3 Europe Patient Flow Management Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Delivery Mode (US$ Mn)

9.4 On Premise Market

9.5 Web Based Market

9.6 Cloud Based Market



10. Europe Patient Flow Management Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025



11. Global Patient Flow Management Market -Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strategic Mapping



12. Patient Flow Management Market -Key Company Profiles

McKesson Corporation

Care Logistics

Epic Systems Corporation

Intelligent In Sites

Aptean

Cerner Corporation

Teletracking Technologies, Inc.

Central Logic

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Sonitor Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/myxjuz





