Europe Pet Food Market 2023-2030: High Demand for Premium and Organic Pet Food Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Pet Food Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher's study on Europe's pet food market estimates that it would develop with a CAGR of 7.41% in the forecast duration from 2023 to 2030. Belgium, France, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Nordic Countries, and Rest of Europe are evaluated in the market in this region.



Nearly half of French households own pets, which include dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, fish, and other animals. Since some foods might cause health allergies and harm the general health or level of fitness of the animals, owners are becoming more cautious about the food they serve their pets.



They are thus opting for premium pet foods and food specially formulated for specific breeds and ages. The pet food market in France is therefore expected to continue to experience strong growth over the forecasted period as owners spend more on functional meals and supplements for their pets.



Changing lifestyle trends, improved attitudes towards pets, an increase in nuclear households, and an increase in the millennial population are some of the factors driving the pet care market's growth in the United Kingdom.



The demand for vegan food products is also rising with the shift in people's preferences for feeding their pets wholesome, plant-based foods. Leading players in the market are also focusing on innovation and R&D to develop top-quality products, which will help expand their business and present them with opportunities for international expansion.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

High Demand for Premium and Organic Pet Food

Increased Spending on Pet Food

Rising Demand for Therapeutic Pet Food

Escalating Growth of E-Commerce as a Distribution Channel in the Pet Food Market

Market Challenges

Deceptive Claims by Manufacturers Regarding Ingredients Leading to Pet Obesity

Production and Supply Chain Threats

Market Opportunities

Desire for Sustainable and Value-Driven Brands

Humanization of Pets

Growing Awareness Regarding the Health Benefits of Supplements

Growing Pet Adoption Across the Globe



Key Topics Covered:



1. Europe Pet Food Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook



3. Europe Pet Food Market Outlook - by Animal Type

3.1. Dogs

3.1.1. Wet Dog Food

3.1.2. Dry Dog Food

3.1.3. Treats & Mixes for Dogs

3.2. Cats

3.2.1. Wet Cat Food

3.2.2. Dry Cat Food

3.2.3. Treats & Mixes for Cats

3.3. Other Animal Types



4. Europe Pet Food Market Outlook - by Food Type

4.1. Wet Food

4.2. Dry Food

4.3. Other Food Types



5. Europe Pet Food Market Outlook - by Distribution Channel

5.1. Store-Based

5.2. E-Commerce

5.3. Veterinary

5.4. Other Distribution Channels



6. Europe Pet Food Market - Country Outlook



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Research Methodology & Scope



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc

Champion Petfoods Lp

Diamond Pet Foods

Farmina Pet Foods

Hill'S Pet Nutrition Inc

Inaba Foods Co Ltd

Mars Petcare Ltd

Nestle Purina Petcare

Unicharm Corporation

Wellness Pet Company



