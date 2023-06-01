Europe Pet Food Market 2023-2030: High Demand for Premium and Organic Pet Food Bolsters Growth

01 Jun, 2023, 11:45 ET
The publisher's study on Europe's pet food market estimates that it would develop with a CAGR of 7.41% in the forecast duration from 2023 to 2030. Belgium, France, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Nordic Countries, and Rest of Europe are evaluated in the market in this region.
Nearly half of French households own pets, which include dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, fish, and other animals. Since some foods might cause health allergies and harm the general health or level of fitness of the animals, owners are becoming more cautious about the food they serve their pets.
They are thus opting for premium pet foods and food specially formulated for specific breeds and ages. The pet food market in France is therefore expected to continue to experience strong growth over the forecasted period as owners spend more on functional meals and supplements for their pets.
Changing lifestyle trends, improved attitudes towards pets, an increase in nuclear households, and an increase in the millennial population are some of the factors driving the pet care market's growth in the United Kingdom.
The demand for vegan food products is also rising with the shift in people's preferences for feeding their pets wholesome, plant-based foods. Leading players in the market are also focusing on innovation and R&D to develop top-quality products, which will help expand their business and present them with opportunities for international expansion.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- High Demand for Premium and Organic Pet Food
- Increased Spending on Pet Food
- Rising Demand for Therapeutic Pet Food
- Escalating Growth of E-Commerce as a Distribution Channel in the Pet Food Market
Market Challenges
- Deceptive Claims by Manufacturers Regarding Ingredients Leading to Pet Obesity
- Production and Supply Chain Threats
Market Opportunities
- Desire for Sustainable and Value-Driven Brands
- Humanization of Pets
- Growing Awareness Regarding the Health Benefits of Supplements
- Growing Pet Adoption Across the Globe
Key Topics Covered:
1. Europe Pet Food Market - Summary
2. Industry Outlook
3. Europe Pet Food Market Outlook - by Animal Type
3.1. Dogs
3.1.1. Wet Dog Food
3.1.2. Dry Dog Food
3.1.3. Treats & Mixes for Dogs
3.2. Cats
3.2.1. Wet Cat Food
3.2.2. Dry Cat Food
3.2.3. Treats & Mixes for Cats
3.3. Other Animal Types
4. Europe Pet Food Market Outlook - by Food Type
4.1. Wet Food
4.2. Dry Food
4.3. Other Food Types
5. Europe Pet Food Market Outlook - by Distribution Channel
5.1. Store-Based
5.2. E-Commerce
5.3. Veterinary
5.4. Other Distribution Channels
6. Europe Pet Food Market - Country Outlook
7. Competitive Landscape
8. Research Methodology & Scope
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc
- Champion Petfoods Lp
- Diamond Pet Foods
- Farmina Pet Foods
- Hill'S Pet Nutrition Inc
- Inaba Foods Co Ltd
- Mars Petcare Ltd
- Nestle Purina Petcare
- Unicharm Corporation
- Wellness Pet Company
