Europe Private 5G Networks Market Size/Share Envisaged to Reach Over USD 9,017.74 Million By 2030, With 43.4% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Europe Private 5G Network Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component Outlook (Hardware, Services); By Frequency; By Spectrum; By Country - Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.



"According to research report, the Europe private 5G network market size/share was valued at USD 369.73 million in 2021 and is expected to touch USD 9,017.74 Million By 2030, growing at a CAGR of 43.4% during the forecast period."

Europe Private 5G Networks Market: Report Overview

A private 5G network is a nonpublic mobile network that provides cellular connectivity for private network use cases. These networks are intended to enhance the existing network capabilities and introduce new possibilities that other systems can't support. Private 5G networks are used to provide access or licensing to third-party providers, municipalities, and other private businesses.

There are several models for deploying and operating private 5G networks, including fully-owned private 5G networks, hybrid private-public cloud 5G networks, and private 5G delivery via network slicing. Private 5G networks can cover areas up to dozens of square kilometers depending on the band used and specific user requirements. The increasing demand for robust connectivity solutions has led to significant advancements in the European private 5G networks and is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities in the Europe private 5G network market.

Some of the Top Market Players Covered Are:

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM

Huawei Technologies Co.

Vodafone Limited

Ericsson

Deutsche Telekom

Nokia Corporation

T-Systems International GmbH

Verizon Communications

AT&T Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Altiostar

SAMSUNG

Cisco Systems Inc.

ZTE Corporation

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Rising demand for secure and reliable communication solutions: Private 5G networks are known for their high bandwidth and ultra-low latency, making them an apt choice for supporting critical applications across sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, and energy. There has been a surge in the Europe private 5G network market sales as more and more businesses recognize the benefits of having faster and more reliable communication solutions. Increased utilization of advanced technologies: Several industries are increasingly adopting new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation, and Internet of Things (IoT) to improve efficiency and productivity. Private 5G networks create a favorable environment for these technologies to flourish by providing the required connectivity infrastructure. Adoption of 5G networks by several European countries: Private 5G networks are gaining traction all across Europe . Numerous European countries, including the United Kingdom , Sweden , and Germany , have made notable advancements in the deployment of private 5G networks. The rising utilization of private 5G networks is anticipated to boost the Europe private 5G network market demand. Growing need for real-time data processing: The growing demand for real-time data processing and increased emphasis on seamless connectivity and robust security measures is spurring the demand for private 5G networks across Europe .

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Active support from the government: European countries have recognized the immense benefits of adopting private 5G networks and are actively supporting their development. They have implemented several policies and regulations like spectrum allocation to encourage the deployment of private 5G networks. Establishment of dedicated research centers in Germany : Germany , renowned for its robust manufacturing industry, is leading the way for industrial 5G adoption. The nation has set up dedicated research institutes and innovation centers to support the development of private 5G networks in the manufacturing sector.

Segmental Analysis

The core network segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period

Based on component, the core network segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. With an increase in the deployment of private 5G networks in sectors like energy, healthcare, and transportation, the need for advanced core network solutions has intensified. Core network solutions have the function of supporting the low latency and high bandwidth needs of diverse applications. As a result, Europe private 5G network market key players are emphasizing on developing cutting-edge solutions to meet the specific requirements of private 5G network deployments.

Hardware segment dominated the market in 2022

Private 5G networks need several hardware components, including routers, switches, antennas, and base stations for their operation. Besides, these hardware components are important for the development of a robust network infrastructure that can meet the high-speed, ultra-low latency, and secure communication needs of different sectors in European nations. As such, companies across various industries are investing heavily in advanced hardware solutions, resulting in the hardware segment capturing the largest Europe private 5G network market share.

Europe Private 5G Networks Market: Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 9,017.74 Million Market size value in 2022 USD 504.71 Million Expected CAGR Growth 43.4 % from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM, Huawei Technologies Co., Vodafone Limited, Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom, Nokia Corporation, T-Systems International GmbH, Verizon Communications, AT&T Inc., Broadcom Inc., Ltd, Altiostar, SAMSUNG, Cisco Systems, Inc., ZTE Corporation Segments Covered By Frequency, By Spectrum, By Vertical, By Country.



Geographic Overview

Europe is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period

The demand for private 5G networks in Europe is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. This can largely be attributed to the presence of several developed nations across Europe and the strong efforts from governments and market leaders toward the adoption of 5G networks.

In addition, the key telco companies have shown interest in providing 5G services across the respective nations and have plans to expand them further. In fact, several companies have already started offering their services in limited areas. As a result, the Europe private 5G network market is anticipated to grow significantly in the near future.

Europe Private 5G Network Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component Outlook (Hardware, Services); By Frequency; By Spectrum; By Country - Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030

Recent Developments

In October 2022 , Indian telecommunications company Reliance Jio selected Finish telecom and consumer electronics corporation Nokia as its major supplier of India's 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) hardware. As a part of their long-term agreement, Nokia will provide a wide range of equipment like base stations, spectrum bands, 5G antennas, and network software to Reliance Jio.

, Indian telecommunications company Reliance Jio selected Finish telecom and consumer electronics corporation Nokia as its major supplier of 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) hardware. As a part of their long-term agreement, Nokia will provide a wide range of equipment like base stations, spectrum bands, 5G antennas, and network software to Reliance Jio. In August 2022 , Nokia announced that it has partnered with major telecom company Bharti Airtel to implement a 5G radio access agreement (RAN). The new partnership between Nokia and Bharti Airtel aligns with the latter's vision of propelling India into the era of 5G.

The Report Answers Questions Such As

How much is the Europe private 5G network market size?

private 5G network market size? At what CAGR is the market anticipated to grow over the forecast period?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

Who are the top players in the Europe private 5G network market?

private 5G network market? Which segment accounted for the highest market share in the industry?

What are the major driving factors in the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Europe 5G Network Market report based on Component, Frequency, Spectrum, Vertical and Country:

By Component Outlook

Hardware

Radio Access Network



Core Network



Backhaul & Transport Interconnecting

Services

Installation & Integration



Data Services



Support & Maintenance

By Frequency Outlook

Sub-6 GHz

mmWave

By Spectrum Outlook

Licensed

Unlicensed/Shared

By Vertical Outlook

Manufacturing



Food & Beverages



Automotive



Pharmaceuticals



Electrical & Electronics



Heavy Machinery



Clothing & Accessories



Others

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Aerospace & Defense

Government & Public Safety

Corporates/Enterprises

Mining

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Others

By Country Outlook

Germany

UK

Sweden

Finland

Netherlands

Italy

Spain

Greece

Czech Republic

Portugal

Romania

Hungary

RoEU

