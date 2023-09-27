Europe Recombinant Protein Manufacturing Services Industry Report 2023: A $3.25+ Billion Market by 2030 - Increasing Applications in Biotechnology Research and Medicine Fueling Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Recombinant Protein Manufacturing Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service Type (Pre-clinical & Clinical), By Host Cell (Mammalian, Bacterial), By End-use, By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe recombinant protein manufacturing services market size is expected to reach USD 3.26 billion in 2030, growing at 14.88% CAGR from 2023 to 2030

Recombinant proteins have many applications in the field of biotechnology research and medicine. Furthermore, recombinant protein manufacturing is one of the effective procedures utilized in the life sciences sector, which significantly impacts advanced healthcare.



Proteins are altered using specific procedures to produce recombinant proteins. These recombinant proteins are then encoded by genes to produce massive amounts of protein, which are then utilized to manufacture therapeutic products. Increased government initiatives and investment in the field of life sciences are likely to drive Europe recombinant protein manufacturing services industry expansion.



In addition, the growing demand and complexity of manufacturing laws & regulations and the rising maintenance cost of GMP certification at sites are driving the adoption of outsourced manufacturing & packaging models. Outsourcing is also enabling companies to release capital and cut overhead costs.

Furthermore, the biotech companies in the UK are outperforming their European peers in terms of securing early-stage funding. From 2018 to 2020, biotech start-ups in the country raised USD 3.6 billion, a 20% increase from the amount raised from 2015 to 2017. As a result, the R&D services landscape in the country is expected to witness significant growth in the coming decade.



In Europe, several leading companies offer recombinant protein production services, including Lonza; GenScript; Merck KGaA; Kaneka Eurogentec S. A.; ExcellGene SA., and others, creating growth prospects for outsourcing activities. Key players in the region are expanding their manufacturing capabilities to cater to the growing outsourcing demand in Europe.



For instance, in October 2022, Merck KGaA opened a new commercial facility for its Millipore CTDMO Services in Martillac, France. The new 2,700 sq. m. facility was built for producing drug substances, including monoclonal antibodies and other recombinant proteins.

Similarly, in August 2019, Fujifilm acquired Biogen's Denmark-based biologics manufacturing site for around USD 890 million. Such initiatives are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the recombinant protein manufacturing services industry over the coming decade.



Although the presence of strong regulations helps safeguard patient health and safety, it may lead to delayed approvals, high manufacturing costs, and challenges in compliance, which may hamper the development of recombinant protein-based products, limiting the growth of manufacturing services.



Europe Recombinant Protein Manufacturing Services Market Report Highlights

By service type, the commercial production services segment accounted for the largest share of 58.82% in 2022. This attributed to the growing accessibility of high-yield expression systems

By host cell, the mammalian segment accounted for the largest share of 54.70% in 2022. The market is expanding due to growing demand for mammalian cells from pharmaceutical and biotech companies

By end-use, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of 78.79% in 2022. Recombinant proteins have gained immense traction in the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries, wherein they can be utilized to create vaccines and treatments for various illnesses and protein manufacturing services

Germany held a large share of total revenues in 2022. This is mostly due to the presence of major market participants, increased research spending, and the availability of well-established healthcare infrastructure, which is driving market growth across the region

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Assumptions

1.4. Information Procurement



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Trends and Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Increasing adoption of outsourcing models for recombinant protein manufacturing

3.3.2. The increasing scope of applications for recombinant protein-based products

3.3.3. Increasing the use of recombinant proteins in research-use activities

3.4. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.1. Stringent regulations associated with recombinant protein-based biopharmaceuticals

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1. SWOT Analysis; By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

3.5.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Service Type Business Analysis

4.1. Europe Recombinant Protein Manufacturing Services Market: Service Type Movement Analysis

4.2. Pre-clinical & Clinical Services

4.3. Commercial Production Services



Chapter 5. Host Cell Business Analysis

5.1. Europe Recombinant Protein Manufacturing Services Market: Host Cell Movement Analysis

5.2. Mammalian Cells

5.3. Bacterial Cells

5.4. Insect Cells

5.5. Yeast & Fungi



Chapter 6. End-use Business Analysis

6.1. Europe Recombinant Protein Manufacturing Services Market: End-use Movement Analysis

6.2. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

6.3. Academic & Research Institutes



Chapter 7. Country Business Analysis

7.1. Europe Recombinant Protein Manufacturing Services Market Share By Country, 2022 & 2030

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Recombinant Protein Manufacturing Services Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.2. Strategy Mapping

8.3. Company Profiles/Listing

8.3.1. Lonza

8.3.1.1. Overview

8.3.1.2. Financial Performance (Net Revenue/Sales/EBITDA/Gross Profit)

8.3.1.3. Product Benchmarking

8.3.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.3.2. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

8.3.3. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

8.3.4. Merck KGaA

8.3.5. Bruker (InVivo BioTech Services GmbH)

8.3.6. Sino Biological, Inc.

8.3.7. GenScript

8.3.8. Kaneka corporation (Kaneka Eurogentec S.A)

8.3.9. Polyplus Transfection (Xpress Biologics)

8.3.10. Boster Biological Technology

8.3.11. Trenzyme GmbH

